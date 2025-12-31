Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitya L's avatar
Mitya L
Dec 31

Thank you so much for your consistently fantastic posts throughout the year! Your blog has been #1 source to follow this wild ride, with huge margin. An immensely helpful compass to understand the landscape and separate the important from ephemeral stuff. The thing that impresses me most is how you handle a seemengly impossible task of keeping the posts both objective and opinionated, somehow it works.

Reply
Share
2 replies
AG's avatar
AG
Dec 31

Thank you for doing this! Especially without the paywall - it's rare to see someone contribute to the public good just to contribute to the public good.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture