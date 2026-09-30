Don’t Worry About the Vase

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[insert here] delenda est's avatar
[insert here] delenda est
Sep 30

I wonder if there is a part of this which is that Anthropic has great winning vibes lately, and Open AI, um, less so, and we all know that Trump believes very strongly in winning vibes?

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Dave92f1
Sep 30Edited

Trump did something good here. I'm no fan of him, but we should give credit where it's due.

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