cytokine
Jan 7

"We are going to need a regulatory solution, ideally that allows you to drive at the average observed speed."

As an Australian, America's approach to speed limit enforcement seems insane.

Handle
Jan 7

During covid I apparently got permanent verbal antibodies to the phrase "out of an abundance of caution" and can't avoid a reflexive allergic reaction to it of PTSD twitches even when, I confess, it is the right phrase to use in the context and being used correctly. Some scars never heal.

