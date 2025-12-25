Don't Worry About the Vase

Dec 25

> People keep claiming AI doesn’t work largely because so often their self-conceptions, futures and future plans, jobs and peace of mind depend on AI not working. They latch onto every potential justification for this, no matter how flimsy, overstated or disproven.

What do you expect people to do instead? The problem is that unless you are in a position of power, you cannot influence anything directly. Contributing towards a negative sentiment towards AI is about the most an average person can do. This is the problem with the people in the field. They expect everyone to catch up to their level of anxiety without providing any tools for doing so safely. People *will* fall into anxious thought patterns and apathetic lifestyles. It's like a professional swimmer egging a child on to follow him into deep waters.

Dec 26

Also, I sincerely hope that rogue Anthropic trader has read Scott's The Onion Knight. Sounds like a fun place to work, ending-the-world concerns aside. It'd be a funny scenario where the only jobs humans maintain a monopoly on are customer service, since it takes an incorrigible to know an incorrigible.

