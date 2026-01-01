Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Layla Hughes's avatar
Layla Hughes
Jan 2

The “£140m per salmon” framing commits a category error. it treats a program aimed at maintaining a viable population as a consumer purchase of discrete animals. The state is not buying fish; it is trying to stay on the safe side of nonlinear, potentially irreversible thresholds, eg stock collapse, genetic erosion, loss of a keystone species. The relevant unit is not an individual salmon but the persistence of a functioning salmon-bearing river over decades.

The opportunity-cost comparison is incomplete because the largest costs of species decline are unpriced and therefore invisible to cost-benefit analysis.

Reply
Share
2 replies
tup99's avatar
tup99
Jan 1

Zvi is so often inscrutable to those who don't follow super carefully. What is "3" referencing?

Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture