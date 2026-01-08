Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
Jan 8

I like Opus 4.5 a lot, but I do find that it glazes me quite a bit. It's less over-the-top about it than 4o, but it is really eager to find good justifications for even my deliberately dumb ideas. If I want the type of pushback that a smart friend would give, then I have to explicitly prompt for it. There is still substantial work to be done here.

Reply
Share
[insert here] delenda est's avatar
[insert here] delenda est
8d

I think I've worked out Tyler Cowen. I think he has consciously decided that what he can best do here is marginally influence policy towards what he considers better policies.

I suspect that some of his posts would be different, in tone and substance, were that not his overriding priority.

Ofc I may, am perhaps most likely, wrong!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture