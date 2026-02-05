Don't Worry About the Vase

icely
3h

As much as I feel moltbook should not have updated anyone in my opinion, the version of that where different agents can send code to each other / post code, or interact with each other through computer use would've actually been insane. (or also one that interacted with actual social media, but that one would probably get shut down in a day, so that wouldn't do anything other than temporary panic)

The thing with meaning post ASI that I honestly grapple with a lot is the "nursery for adults" feeling, and from the perspective of how it would kind of mess with you that the purpose of a "relationship" is to do normal life things while also having the feeling of adding value to someone else's life or being surprised by things they did, but if ASI can think up of thousands of better and well thought out things, or also skip the 'normal life' part with some isolated learning experiences (assuming that it's not literally better than you at everything), it may feel like you're living in an exceptionally slow motion failure to not involve any ASI wisdom. Many people do have meaning based on their own little microworld progression, although I have read people say things about the loss of feeling of real life discovery with already built skyscrapers or a fully charted out Google Maps, and can relate to it. Already this is kind of happening to me with gaming in that it used to be a very human thing to make browser microgames and now many of them could be unfortunately single LLM prompts.

Really appreciate how lengthy your posts are by the way, it's really great to read them.

Danilo Naiff's avatar
Danilo Naiff
1h

"Unjustified underreaction: LLMs helping kids do homework.

Justified underreaction: LLMs might kill everyone. "

This is switched, no?

