Deadpan Troglodytes
3h

I would like to read about a concrete instance of recursive self-improvement in which a model is enlisted to work as an agent towards a broad goal, like "reduce training time", "improve response speed", or "reduce hardware requirements", not as a mere tool to amplify human effort

I suspect it's possible, but everyone telling us it's happening right now, including Dean Ball, are using phrases that make things less clear, like "x% of Opus 4.6 was written by Opus 4.5". What?

Ball gets a little closer when he writes "AI research and engineering is substantively composed of work like: finding optimizations in various complex software systems; designing and testing experiments for AI model training and posttraining; and creating software interfaces to expose AI model capabilities to users. [...] a great deal of this work is essentially reducible to the engineering of software." I don't want to move any goalposts here, but I also feel like there's a motte and bailey afoot. "Recursive self-improvement" should be scary, or at least have scary implications, which those do not.

Grigori avramidi
2h

The point of a political attack ad is not to make people better about your candidate, it is to make them feel worse about the other guy. And openai is more exposed to consumers than anthropic.

