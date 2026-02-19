Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nino's avatar
Nino
5h

I feel unreasonably upset that these posts don't make use of the mundane utility of LLMs' ability to fix typos.

- "Among the thing" → "Among the things"

- "riff of something" → "riff off something"

- "tie workers hands" → "tie workers' hands" (missing possessive apostrophe)

- "tying their workers hands" → "tying their workers' hands" (same issue)

- "give parties option" → "give parties the option"

- "Sumo Burja" → "Samo Burja"

- "this kid of social mastery" → "this kind of social mastery"

- "and OpenClaw so on" → "and OpenClaw and so on" (missing "and")

- "the rate algorithmic efficiency improvements" → "the rate of algorithmic efficiency improvements"

- "Nate Sores" → "Nate Soares"

Reply
Share
Aris C's avatar
Aris C
7h

So much of the discourse is disingenuous. Like, people arguing hallucinations are no longer a thing? That's so obviously not true that anyone who says it has zero credibility. Or the argument that people believe AI is over hyped because they don't have paid subscriptions, even though the hype was already in full swing with older models, which were far inferior to current free tier models.

Reply
Share
4 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture