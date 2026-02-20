Don't Worry About the Vase

jmtpr
8h

It's so, so weird to me that Zvi will diplomatically address the people he believes have chosen to kill everyone, but will shit talk anti-AI populists because of their bad epistemics. Their epistemics aren't even that misaligned; populists are concerned with loss of jobs and Zvi is concerned with loss of every job. This seriously seems more like a grudge than rational politicking.

rxc
12hEdited

I have just checked out a copy of the novel Dune: the Butlerian Jihad, and am up to about page 17, and I am starting to see so many parallels that it is quite concerning. I am NOT any sort of anti-tech Luddite - I am pro-nuclear and have a significant background in both nuclear energy and IT, dating back 50 years. But this push to consciously and deliberately develop AI that can take over from us is beyond crazy. I can imagine that what the people who are REALLY opposed to it will do, will involve pitchforks and flaming torches, coming up the hill towards the data centers and the houses of the tech lords. If anything it is more frightening than the rise of authoritative govenments, because they are just made up of people, who can usually be voted out of office, or reasoned with, or chased out of the country by demonstrations. AIs, though, will not be amenable to these sorts of safeguards...

