rxc
This whole contract mess reminds me of how General Groves had to work hard in order to get Dupont to participate in making the material for the first nuclear weapons. Dupont had LOT of concerns about participating in it, from worries about accidents with terrible consequences, to worries that it would never work and they would be held responsible, to worries that it WOULD work, and they would be held responsible for making a new, terrible weapon. They had been pilloried mercilessly for selling gunpowder in enormous amounts during WWI, and were stuck with the original label of "merchants of death". They did not want to go thru this experience ever again.

In the end, Groves had to use patriotism and fear of the Germans to convince them to participate, as well as an appeal from Roosevelt. They wrote the contract so that their total profit on the job was limited to $1. And I think they got out of the nuclear business as soon as possible, after WWII. They did the job they were asked to do to win the war, and that was it.

Without their participation, it is doubtful that the Manhattan Project would have been successful. And we are still arguing about what the word "successful" really means, in this context.

The AI tech lords should look at what happened with Dupont for ideas about how to deal with the government.

[insert here] delenda est
You definitely want to fix this one:

"Altman says the reason OpenAI took this bad deal is th" ... that's Dario not Altman

