Don't Worry About the Vase

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Randall Randall's avatar
Randall Randall
1h

"Whereas Elon Musk insists that safety is ‘everyone’s job’ when he disbands the safety department, so his estimate should now presumably be zero."

Or however many people xAI employs... several thousand. :)

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Corvin's avatar
Corvin
1h

Thanks for linking the educational report, just wrote a piece on AI in education and will now read each article with an eye to what I might have gotten wrong!

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