Don't Worry About the Vase

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Mike's avatar
Mike
6hEdited

Re: ARC-AGI-3, I strongly suggest to anyone interested to read Lisan's posts on this or skim the technical paper or both. The scoring is super weird. It's not % of games beaten or anything close to that.

"Human baseline" is an aggregate of second-best per-level scores, per game, and for some games will be better than any human's individual score. If you check the website, eg. task tr87 shows '317 human actions' but their replay of an actual human run had 518 actions. 317 is used as the baseline. (Lower is better.)

Scores are basically a ratio of action count, meant to judge 'efficiency', but are capped at 1, even though this 'baseline' is far from optimal for many of the games, so better-than-baseline is just...ignored.

Scores are then weighted (later levels more, fine) and importantly squared. So if the LLM beat the game but took 2x the "baseline actions", it gets a 25% score. If the LLM takes 5x the baseline (but still hasn't 'lost' in the game yet) the run is just killed. They did that to save on inference costs, apparently.

Human testers were organically sourced from San Francisco, known for being exactly-average humans. They reported various demographics but not gaming experience. Nobody over 40.

The "median human" from their own dataset is hard to estimate, I'd guess it varies from 5% to 50% depending on the game and maybe 30% overall? It's not reported as far as I can see.

Thanks to the scoring system, I expect models will slowly rise to ~5%, at which point they can beat all the games, then climb faster to ~50% and rapidly jump to ~90%, even if overall progress is quite linear.

It really seems to me that they tried, and failed, to make a bench where humans got ~100% and LLMs got ~0%, so they made last-minute scoring changes to push LLMs far down, and just sort of lied that humans still score 100%. Not sure if this is the worst benchmark sin I've seen, but it's close.

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Scott Wolchok's avatar
Scott Wolchok
19m

“That’s not hiring, like the stock market, is forward looking” I can’t parse this nor explain it with a single typo. Maybe you meant s/not/because/ ?

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