Don't Worry About the Vase

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mira's avatar
Mira
10m

wait so they just... sat on it? like the actual news isn't the vulnerabilities, it's that someone had to *decide* not to use them. that decision is the story

Reply
Share
Aris C's avatar
Aris C
15m

Orthogonality claim #1 is, at the end of the day, an assertion, and one whose implication is that there is no such thing as objective ethics or good. I am bewildered by the extent to which most people, yourself included, take it almost for granted, without then stopping to think about what this means for your own morals.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zvi Mowshowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture