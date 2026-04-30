Don't Worry About the Vase

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jmtpr's avatar
jmtpr
32m

Google's decision makes me a lot more frigid on the company's prospects given how publicly unpopular this is among senior DeepMind employees. I expect people to leave.

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Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
1h

Podcast episode for this post:

https://dwatvpodcast.substack.com/p/ai-166-google-sells-out

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