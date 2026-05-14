Don't Worry About the Vase

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Jelle Donders's avatar
Jelle Donders
11hEdited

FYI: all your links with a ' in it have been broken for many editions now.

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Tom P's avatar
Tom P
11h

On software engineering productivity gains from AI, there could be bottlenecks that keep overall productivity gains to 2.5x while increasing 'speed to write code' 100x. I'm not a software engineer, I work in finance. If excel model creation became 100x faster, my overall productivity would only increase 2-3x as excel isn't the only bottleneck.

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