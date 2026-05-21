Don't Worry About the Vase

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David's avatar
David
3h

Really appreciate you doing these writups. I have two ideas to make these easier to navigate. First, put a link to the Table of Contents at the end of each section. Second, include the Table of Contents number in each header. Hope these suggestions are helpful, but if not feel free to ignore.

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Ian Crandell's avatar
Ian Crandell
1h

100% on the data science weakness. It's also very bad at reading residual plots, and not because of OCR issues. It (to be fair this was gpt 5) settles on a story and has a hard time updating.

Where I've gotten good value is having it write custom functions for modeling or other persnickety DS tasks, then stitch together pipelines with the functions whose I/O I already know. It's a good pattern generally, you get the flexibility of LLMs but the deterministic output of a traditional function.

But the visualizations it can make for DS are astounding! It's really good at getting everything out of the way except the parts where you look at and think about the data/model results. In that sense DS really is living the AI dream they sold us on the tin. For data science, it does the laundry so we can write the poetry.

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