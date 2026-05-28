Don't Worry About the Vase

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avalancheGenesis's avatar
avalancheGenesis
37m

Mediocre intelligence on tap: my hand and face are quickly maximizing proximity at trying to incept "High-impact Individual Contributor (HI-C!)" as a new Term of Art. What was wrong with agency, or the classically catchy You Can Just Do Things? Increasingly leaning in the direction that a lopsided likes-to-comments ratio is an anti-indicator of...not Quality precisely, not exactly human slop (though it's badly written business self-help register, not even a mention of Goodhart? can't even format the two-views bus meme correctly?) But material that's clearly Not For Me.

On the substantive matter, it's astounding for people to rediscover horizontal management structures in 2026 and claim they're vanguarding a revolution. Nothing new under the sun in MBA world. Yes, AI makes this more feasible for more organizations at greater scale than before, sure...but it's by dragging the skill floor up for everyone, which naturally benefits those lacking "craft" the most. The comparatively disadvantaged, if you will. This dynamic also won't hold once AI can scaffold the "people skills" part too: just imagine the kind of manager you'd get from a generational-talent wunderkind who can now shore up their autistic lack of charisma to passable levels! There's also a can-opener assumed piece about compensation being redirected away from management. So much of pay structure is tied to social permission and historical precedent...maybe this works fine at weird small-scale tech startups. But a storied BigCo? No, you actually can't pay a frontline grunt more than their bosses, even if they singlehandedly drive a majority of revenue due to outstanding craft. Simply isn't done, it'd be scandalous. At minimum you'd need to promote that person into management first...except then they can't focus on craft anymore...which is self-defeating for everyone involved. I'm not seeing the thoughline whereby The Old Way gets displaced, other than getting outcompeted eventually in the free marketplace, and society in general seems increasingly averse to letting that take its natural course.

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
1h

I claim that actually Marc Andreessen changes his mind, in a public way, more than the vast majority of public intellectuals.

You should think of Marc Andreessen as demonstrably a world-class expert in a few particular areas, and due to the nature of modern podcasting, you get to hear his opinions in other areas as well.

In particular, the art of being a venture capitalist. Basically every time there's a series A, a16z has the option to do the deal. If they aren't already a "better brand" than the people doing it, they can pay a bit more.

So when a16z does a later round deal, and they didn't do an A, they are changing their mind. Airbnb, Coinbase, Instacart, Figma, Roblox. All of these are cases where a16z made tons and tons of money by changing their mind! By taking a company that they initially thought was a bad investment, and changing their mind to think it was a good investment.

I think what throws a lot of people off about "venture capitalist language" is that the terminology is calibrated for a different precision/accuracy tradeoff. But rationalists should be able to translate, it's actually quite similar to describing P(whatever), it's just with a different sort of emotions overlaid.

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