Don't Worry About the Vase

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hnau's avatar
hnau
10h

> I do agree it is not that religious a document

You collapse it into an EU technocratic outlook, you discount all its interesting claims that are grounded in prior Catholic thinking, and then you look around and shrug and assert it's not that religious? Big xkcd.com/1112 energy. Sorry to say it, but you're continuing to fail the ITT here.

If you're looking for an intuition pump on this, consider that unlike ~every claim in the secular public square, a statement in support of X by the Pope is not equivalent to saying that X must be achieved by institutions, laws, or any political means. The Pope really is urging _individuals_ and _communities_ to adopt his guidance, because he thinks it's good _for them_ regardless of any other consequence! This is one source for which moral and, yes, spiritual suasion at scale can't be discounted as a plausible endgame in itself.

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sirthus liminalis's avatar
sirthus liminalis
1hEdited

AI labs distilled all of human knowledge, much of it copyrighted and unlicensed, and then have the nerve to complain about "distillation attacks" from competitors. It's not obvious to me Bernie Sanders is wrong, if you're going to say "no" despite the needlessness, maybe explain why, exactly.

Also: if AI might be a moral patient, it might be an immoral product. This is especially true in domains where its use might lead to harm and cannot be refused (e.g., the military).

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