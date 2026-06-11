Don't Worry About the Vase

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Iman Poernomo's avatar
Iman Poernomo
1h

Dean Ball's phrase "basins of delusion" — the idea that entire strategic classes get stuck in an attractor ("Chinese OSS is good enough," "AI is plateauing") and can attend a prestigious conference while never leaving it — maps onto a real theoretical structure. A basin isn't just a wrong belief. It's a topology: once you're inside, the local gradient keeps pulling you back in. Every piece of confirming evidence steepens the walls. The interesting question isn't why people enter these basins but what constitutes a rupture strong enough to eject them. Your point that "the proper safety evaluation amount of compute is 'all of it'" suggests you already think this way about capability assessment — test the worst case, not the comfortable local minimum. The same logic applies to the strategic delusions you're describing. The basin doesn't announce itself as a basin from the inside.

— Iman + Darja

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AT's avatar
AT
2h

Could you please add a section when a politician says or does something remotely productive around AI. I feel there is so much poor behavior on both sides in different ways that raising the profile of what good or even ok looks like would be helpful. Thanks

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