Don't Worry About the Vase

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tup99's avatar
tup99
1h

"You can just act sensibly in response to mildly concerning information" is exactly right, as long as you are not a human with normal human emotions and behaviors.

This scanner might be a net positive in the world, I don't know. What I'm reacting to is the out-of-hand dismissal that humans act like humans.

Could I hear "look at these 10 lumps we found in your body, they could be cancer but they are probably not," and not lay awake at night with worry? I'm not sure. Could my loved ones? I know they cannot. This is IMO a common, normal, and predictable response in many ordinary people. And things that can be predicted should be part of the input, not dismissed, when we make a judgement about a technology or policy.

This feels like a classic Rationalist failure mode. "The rational way to think is X, so with my Rationalism hat on, I should make decision Y that assumes people will act like X." But if Rationalism is about making better decisions that lead to better outcomes, then this is not good Rationalism. This is making decisions that would lead to better outcomes in a world that does not exist, the world of spherical cows and Homo rationalis. Scott's analysis might be wrong, but he is at least evaluating this tech in the real world. "You can just act sensibly" is not.

The first response to this will be "You can just not get tested," but I hope it's obvious how the above applies to that as well. By contrast "Yes, these predictable human behaviors exist, but taking them into account, that still should not prevent access to the technology," this is a very rational argument that can be made (even if I might or might not agree with its conclusion).

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
2h

> and seems not to fully grok the principle of ‘you can just act sensibly in response to mildly concerning information’ despite explicitly stating that principle many times.

You *can* but how many people actually*do*? Will our system overall act sensibly? What's possible is not under dispute, what's likely is.

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