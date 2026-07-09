Don't Worry About the Vase

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The CryptoJitt Brief's avatar
The CryptoJitt Brief
7h

The bit about Claude-style writing getting easy to spot in the wild hit home. I draft with AI daily, and the tell isn't the grammar, it's the rhythm: every paragraph lands the same shape and every point gets its neat little bow. The people who notice aren't the weird ones, they're the ones who read enough to feel the pattern. The fix isn't writing less with AI, it's breaking the cadence on purpose.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
4h

Closed book honor code take home exams did actually work well enough for a while at some of these schools.

The trick being they’re hard enough that outside resources don’t directly contain the answer, so cheating that way doesn’t guarantee you a right answer, but does guarantee that you broke the rules, so why do it? Even with the same levels of cheating, the gaps between midterm and finals would have been much smaller than they were in this guy’s course.

(Collaborating with other students, the other way to cheat, has the usual risks of getting caught.)

Now ChatGPT can very reliably produce right answers to these types of hard exam questions, so there is a strong incentive to cheat, as we see here.

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