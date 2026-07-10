Don't Worry About the Vase

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Victor Lira's avatar
Victor Lira
16m

> Of all the braindead midwit takes out there this is the one. If you thought for more than two seconds you’d realize: For who? What is marketable about that?

I also believe Anthropic is being earnest but let’s be honest: obviously such displays cause valuable positive impressions maybe not to the public at large but mostly to the exact kind of talent they want to attract. And keep. Being the place to be is extremely valuable, and losing *it* can be fatal to que quality of a bleeding edge org

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Jeffrey Soreff's avatar
Jeffrey Soreff
19m

<mildSnark>

"4.ASI pilled: Imagine what that future Fable will do to you, or to the world."

( with apologies to Eben Brooks )

~By the time this code gets through the world will never ever be the same.~

</mildSnark>

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