Don't Worry About the Vase

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Shockz's avatar
Shockz
4h

I'm surprised the odds on the space datacenter are so low. There's nothing fundamentally impossible about it, just like there's nothing fundamentally impossible about flying cars or jetpacks (both of which have been made), and Elon is stubborn enough to see the project through to launch. Of course, I'm comparing it to flying cars and jetpacks because something being possible is a long way from it being economical or a good idea in general.

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Askwho Casts AI's avatar
Askwho Casts AI
4h

Podcast episode for this post: https://dwatvpodcast.substack.com/p/ai-177-part-1-tip-of-the-iceberg

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