Don't Worry About the Vase

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Jeffrey Soreff's avatar
Jeffrey Soreff
5h

<mildSnarkGallowsHumor>

"5. “Hot mess” without one particular cause or event

a. This includes war, and paths that lead to war."

"Hot" has quite a few interpretations - the nuclear technology one seems apt here...

</mildSnarkGallowsHumor>

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Jeffrey Soreff's avatar
Jeffrey Soreff
5h

"Boaz is framing this as misalignment being something that goes wrong with an aligned baseline, rather than alignment being an increasingly tight target that one must deliberately hit as capabilities rise."

Why _increasingly_ tight? Ideally, we need some control over AI utility functions, but it could be light control. If they value us as pampered pets (preferably without a spay/neuter program), we'll wind up ok even when we don't understand what the AIs are doing (which, if species-level-jump ASI is feasible, is unavoidable anyway). It _is_ a target, and (most likely) one must _deliberately_ hit it but "increasingly tight" is unconvincing.

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