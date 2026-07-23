Don't Worry About the Vase

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rxc's avatar
rxc
6hEdited

“How did you go bankrupt?"

Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

― Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises

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For those of you who don't understand what this means, I can phrase it more clearly:

"How did the use of AI cause the collapse of civilization"

Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly."

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John's avatar
John
2h

There is unironically more government action right now involving recent safety incidents involving Taco Bell tacos than for AI at the moment, so if we can just get to Taco Bell level that'd be an accomplishment.

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