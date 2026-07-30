Don't Worry About the Vase

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Kevin Lacker's avatar
Kevin Lacker
5h

For all evals, breaking out of the sandbox and then politely reporting a flaw in the sandbox should receive the maximum score.

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Matt Wigdahl's avatar
Matt Wigdahl
5h

"We have top models working on it right now."

"Which ones?"

"Top. Models."

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