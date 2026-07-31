Don't Worry About the Vase

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Ron Bodkin's avatar
Ron Bodkin
1h

Re: the Frontier act, I agree that removing and no longer funding CAISI is a serious setback vs the discussion draft. It also suggests that the Trump admin is going to rebuild AI regulatory capacity and effectively kill CAISI, which is unfortunate.

Frontier's regulations would apply to releasing open weight models once they exceed 10^26 FLOPs as well (the definition of deploy in 2(8) A includes making available "for use, modification, copying...") However, third party estimates are that the frontier Chinese open weight models are about 10^25 FLOPs - 10x smaller than the threshold, and only increasing 2-3x per year, so likely they'd be regulated starting in 2028 or later. Sec 3(f) only allows *increasing* thresholds (there's clearly no authority to lower them - that would require legislation).

Even if it did apply the only practical way to enforce against them would be through US affiliates (hosts and distributors) - section 8 emergency orders could apply to them, but in general it's hard to regulate Chinese AI from the US without "picking up the phone" and negotiating!

I believe we absolutely must guard against risks from open weight models (even more so since you can't unrelease the weights) - the EU General-Purpose AI threshold of 10^25 FLOPs (as well as flexibility to adjust in both directions) looks a lot more reasonable vs waiting 2+ years before regulating the open weight frontier. Note: SB 53, RAISE etc also use the 10^26 threshold that looks too risky

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Artifice's avatar
Artifice
1h

The indecision around pausing reminds me of everything I've heard about politics from various insiders. Basically, everyone's just responding to the moment. No one is in control, and no one knows what's really going on. The results are not good.

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