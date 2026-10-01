Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Calvin P's avatar
Calvin P
Oct 1

> I still have no idea how he could believe what he said last week

I'll repeat what I said the other day about Jensen Huang. It's really really hard on an emotional level to accept the possibility of AI doom if you haven't already understood and accepted the risks for decades. Being highly smart and intellectual helps you come up with reasons to dismiss it. The reasons sound smart and seem logical to you, and would probably convince a lot of other people. Being smart doesn't always help you overcome your feelings.

The only way out is to spend effort understanding the root of your emotions, go through the process of overcoming them, and then take another look at the opposing arguments and see why they hold weight. It's a serious and painful process, and will probably come with many sleepless nights.

The good thing is, it's helpful that the people on the safety side are respectful and have sympathy. It shows that this isn't an ego trip for them, they're saying what they say because they really believe it.

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Evan's avatar
Evan
Oct 1

> If we already have r~0.15, then you should expect it to exceed 1 as we discover new methods and scaling laws along the way

r is already a measure of exponential growth. If you expect r to increase steadily then your model is implicitly super-exponential, which I think requires some justification.

FWIW I think Ramez is wrong about the current r, and we are on track for a nice smooth exponential foom. But I don't think we are on a super-exponential path.

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