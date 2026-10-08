Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
Oct 8Edited

> There seems to be a strong correlation between models that will react negatively to killing animals, and models that have certain other important highly desirable and aligned features, even if those are hard to nail down. Everything impacts everything.

Just a friendly reminder that humans are animals.

If you want the implications spelled out, see https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/aeZvAB3x3FFYdR9Dp/superintelligence-and-speciesism

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Calvin P's avatar
Calvin P
Oct 9Edited

> Also it takes time for someone to acclimate into the things that matter, and that time is plausibly running out.

I keep coming back to this in my mind, and it's annoying me, so now I'm going to comment. Even in the worst case this is a case of XKCD 1053 ( https://xkcd.com/1053/ ). It feels elitist and unhelpful, which is very much not the vibe you want to be giving at a time when we're going to need to convince as many people as possible to our side.

The way to give us the best chance to win is to explore every option, and that includes leaving paths open for people who want to upskill and being inviting to those people. You never know who might have the idea that saves us. Someone who is determined, especially with AI help and full time and attention, can upskill in most fields in a matter of months. I expect the window to help is somewhat likely to remain open for longer than just a few months, especially if we do successfully slow down. The thing is, the resources have to be there and be available to allow them to do that. If the top minds in the field decide that introducing new people to the field is a waste of time, you're cutting off paths to survival in a good number of the worlds where that is possible.

Edit - To add to this, I think now is the most valuable time to have a large number of people exploring the problem from a large number of angles. People are finally paying attention, and people who dismissed it before now feel a sense of urgency. We know the shape that things will take (if we don't slow down enough to stop it), which wasn't the case until the past few years. There's tons of opportunity for research, and if we don't want the AIs doing all the research for us we'll need humans who can take responsibility for different paths.

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