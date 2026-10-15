Don’t Worry About the Vase

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AnthonyCV's avatar
AnthonyCV
Oct 15

Also: It's too bad the publishing world refuses to understand that AI uses mL of water per prompt, and producing A4 paper uses around 2-10L per sheet.

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Matthew Trenhaile's avatar
Matthew Trenhaile
Oct 15

Hey Zvi, what are some sources you respect who have significantly different views to you on AI? Just hoping to round out my AI information sources and reduce the suicidal ideation.

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