Don’t Worry About the Vase

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MichaeL Roe's avatar
MichaeL Roe
5d

Re. Food photographs….

I have a friend who used to work in cookery book publishing, and I am told they do terrible things to the food that gets photographed; to make it look good in the photographs, it isn’t actually edible.

Using AI to make a hyperreal image of the food is the obvious next step.

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Sam Springer's avatar
Sam Springer
5d

"I can't stop thinking about how everything would be fine if everyone had just..."

Ah well, nevertheless.

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