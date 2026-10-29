Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
5hEdited

So just this week alone we find out Anthropic and OpenAI can’t even be bothered to keep their own research secrets safe and Jensen Huang fell for a honeypot. But sure, let’s limit regulation to a monthly phony-baloney Dario essay about securing the future and a “trust me, bro” from Zuck and Sam. We’re being played.

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OmgPuppies
6h

I checked out that channel with the AI-scripted videos, and it's not as ironic as it seems: While she is very critical of AI *companies* and thinks they're in a bubble, she actually seems to like many of the AI products themselves.

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