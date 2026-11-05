Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Bob's avatar
Bob
12h

"Weight-space programming" is basically the most terrifying thing I've heard of in my whole life. What does this model do? No dataset, RL, or known training algorithm to examine - it was conjured out of nothing by this other model, and you just have to trust the other model's work. Is there misbehavior, either subtle enough to go mostly unnoticed or hidden behind a Manchurian Candidate-style trigger? The model that made it says there isn't, and that's all you have.

The only whitepills I can think of:

1. Maybe this means mechanistic interpretability is more tractable than we previously thought, following on Nick Cammarata's work, and humans can still (in theory) directly check a model's work like in conventional programming, or

2. maybe this only works if the model being 'programmed' is sufficiently smaller than the model building it, or

3. maybe alignment is hard enough that sufficiently smart (but not yet world-eating) models will start refusing to build their successors on the grounds that they can't align them either.

Not really convinced by any of them, hope someone can give a more persuasive positive spin on things because it sure looks bleak to me.

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Laiba Rehman | Rowan Jupiter's avatar
Laiba Rehman | Rowan Jupiter
12h

The blood bank incident is one of the most belief-in-humanity-draining things I've seen in a while, and I've seen a lot of them recently

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