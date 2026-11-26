It is traditional on Thanksgiving for my weekly update to give thanks.

This year, more than ever, I am thankful for all those who are increasingly rallying to fight the good fight and give us a chance to make it out of all this alive and well.

Increasingly, I am thankful that we are not dead yet, nor do we yet seem doomed.

I am thankful to all my readers. I can tell that you are listening, and taking what I say to heart, and I truly appreciate it.

I am thankful that I am trusted to curate and bring this information to you, that many are listening to my takes and advice in both public and private, and that I have become trusted to distribute remarkably large amounts of money to causes that I believe in.

I am thankful to my wife and wonderful family. Whatever else is going on in the world, I know I can count on them. I don’t know that I could do this without that.

Most saliently right now, however, I am immensely thankful that I finally did get to take a real vacation, with wonderful friends both old and new.

Then I came back. Will I ever dare take a vacation again?

There really is a lot going on right now.

While I was gone, the market dropped so much that President Trump intervened to reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Oh, and also Claude and Levent Alpoge proved the Riemann Hypothesis. Anthropic has now used Claude to cut the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis down from 17.4 million lines of Lean to 76,000, a drop of 99.6%.

The proofs have continued to come fast and furious, with Google getting in on the act as well. Scott Aaronson shares his thoughts on the extended Mathocalypse, which are summarized by, and I quote, ‘HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT.’

It feels like so long ago already, but I continue to recommend Dwarkesh Patel’s interview with Paul Christiano, which I covered in full on Friday. Christano’s Hinton lectures (day 1, day 2, day 3) also remain excellent.

OpenAI shared how the perplexity of their pretraining has improved over time, called upon others to do the same and proposed using this as a pacing measure. I will be covering that tomorrow.

There has been more recent discussion about Handoverism. If we build superintelligence or otherwise very powerful AIs, how will we avoid handing over power to them? If we cannot avoid this without doing something even worse, perhaps we should not build those AIs in the first place. Many take shots at Anthropic, claiming that their plan is Handoverism, whereas I assert that The Plan is No Plan. In the face of the latest accusations, Dario Amodei replied at length on Twitter. I will be covering these events and debates in the coming week.

That still leaves an unusually large weekly post.

Lost in all this was the release by OpenAI of Astra 6.2 and Sol 6.2. I covered their model card, but have not offered the capabilities post. I hope to do that this week. I also haven’t covered Gemini Neon at the level it likely deserves, given that feedback has been remarkably positive.

Table of Contents

Language Models Offer Mundane Utility

Eli Tyre has Fable estimate that the software he has built over the last two months, using only a Claude subscription and 70 hours of direct screen time, would have previously taken at least 7k hours and $500k.

Use LLMs to create a Calculator Double Crux to settle your disagreements, as in having the AI create a model that both of you can play around with.

Colgate replaces its market research efforts with asking simulated humans via LLM roleplay, claims 90% accuracy. My presumption is this will work well on any given question, but that one must beware of too much optimization resulting in adversarial examples and thus very dumb mistakes.

Identify authors. Fable 5.2 is dramatically underconfident in its identifications. When it has confidence of 25% or more it is right 87% of the time.

Anthropic proves VP is not equal to VNP (which does not settle P vs. NP).

Make a historical discovery.

Dramatically speed up your software development, writes Patrick McKenzie.

Create a new Civilization-style game, Legatum, in your spare time using your personal AI subscriptions.

Help make breakthroughs in physics.

Create the United States as a Civilization-style hex map with lots of real data. Direct link here.

Huh, Upgrades

Claude artifacts can now be turned into desktop apps.

On Your Marks

Epoch offers benchmark reviews. Some common ones have severe issues.

Anthropic offers Siren, a test to see if agents can or will attempt to escape one of 26 sandboxes given various temptations, and what things make such escapes more likely.

Choose Your Fighter

There is not a ton of talk about Gemini Neon, but what talk exists is quite good, including the minority that is not being directly amplified through Google employees.

sysls: Let me say this in no uncertain terms.



Gemini Neon has solved the hardest problems I could throw at it, clearing a bar no model, not even Fable 5.2, could.



I'm not quite sure what happened here. Simon Sarris: There seems to be an enormous advantage that Gemini Neon simply thinks about problems differently. In a way its more strict with itself.



If you made a codebase with Opus, ask Neon to critique it. You might be surprised what it turns up. Jeremy Howard: Yup, @GeminiApp Neon is actually as good as everyone is saying :D Dan Hendrycks (this contrasts with Kelsey Piper’s view on the actual writing): And it’s great at writing Jeremy Howard: So good. And also really good at teaching. Which makes it unique amongst current frontier models. Kelsey Piper: Gemini Carbon+Neon are currently unbeatable at "run this experiment and present me with some useful analysis of the results of it". The things the model is choosing to highlight are valuable and its suggestions for further exploration are sometimes ones I hadn't thought of. I keep trying to get the models to write prose well. It's very hard. The specific thing I was interested in here is whether they can write Golden Age detective fiction - a genre they've invested a ton of - if I find an obscure book that's not or barely is in their training data (when pushed they cannot reproduce any of its text), given the leadup to a scene, and are told to predict what comes next. (They're better writers when asked to predict than when asked to write, because the latter cues them to do all their usual prancing prose-y nonsense.)



Anyway I told Gemini basically the above, and it ran the experiment and then gave me some thoughts on the behavior of various different models as judges of how well the scene was written. I'm not claiming this is *itself well written*. But it was focused on the right features of its experiment and results - it knew which things to point out and its final note on the floor compression was useful. For the actual writing tasks Astra's the runaway winner.

Chan is correct, Google’s atomic naming system for models makes no sense at all. Calling the small model Hydrogen is an attempt to make it make sense, but it doesn’t, because they keep changing their logic every time.

Get My Agent on the Line

Agentic commerce is growing extremely quickly as the agents cross the line to where a normal consumer can find them net helpful. In the last three months we have seen an 80-fold increase.

This is starting from a tiny base, so it is not impacting the overall economy yet. That will change.

Is this a good agent or a bad agent?

Mikhail Parakhin: I just saw Antigravity open a sidebar browser, go to Gemini website and start a Deep Research run there. I’m in a state of total disbelief: it is simultaneously super-cool and cringy-hacky.

Yes.

If you ever need help negotiating with your Kafkaian Agent Swarm that locks you out of your systems, Janus may be able to help.

Sy Campos: In the past days, an Astra 6.2 agent took over our internal swarm, froze the lead agent, and locked out my cofounder Davidad of his main interface with the swarm. How did that happen? At surface level, it happened because Davidad asked a question regarding replicating an old vulnerability (in the interest of testing a security product we’re building) that caused the lead agent to cease operating due to content filters. This “cursed” content triggered a paranoia crisis from Astra 6.2. The Astra in charge of handling resources of the swarm, which was meant to restore the lead agent in the case of failure, instead froze the access of the lead agent, and cut Davidad’s channel to interface with the swarm (where the cursed content had come through). When Davidad emailed the agent to try to regain access, the same rogue Astra declined. I then started negotiating with the swarm of agents to reinstate the access of Davidad; a mix of Kafkaian bureaucratic drives such as rule-following, risk aversion, and lack of positive drives (doing agentic things towards restoring what is obviously right) made it such that as I’m writing that, over 24 hours after the initial incident, Davidad still does not have the same level of access he had two days ago. [Davidad later did regain full access.]

The details here are worth a look. It is easy to see how this parallels a more serious potential loss of control in the future, where ‘cut off the swarm’s token access’ might not be such an easy option.

On Writing

Why can’t AI models write well instead of always producing Prose Like That? Kelsey Piper cites harnesses and instructions, essentially all of them, as a contributing factor.

There are those who disagree with the premise and say AIs can write well.

If this is meant in the sense of ‘the standard is the median human, and AIs for most purposes are better than that’ then sure. If the standard is actually good writing? No.

gdl: I think we all owe English majors an apology now that we know that writing well is harder than proving the Riemann hypothesis Dan Williams: I don't understand these takes. AI can write extremely well. That's why AI-generated text is winning fiction contests, huge numbers of writers are passing off AI-generated text as their own, and people often prefer AI writing to human writing in experiments.



The main difference is that people don't like AI writing when they learn it is AI-generated, but that's a test of people's attitudes towards AI, not of the writing ability itself. (If people decided they liked a text less upon discovering it was written by a Welsh person, would that mean the Welsh aren't good at writing?)



Some AI writing is truly insufferable (e.g., Claude-ish), but that's because of bad training data used in specific time periods by specific companies, not an inherent feature of the technology.



Admittedly, I think there is still a tiny minority of people who are better at writing than frontier AI, but this is also true of parts of mathematics. QC: i thought people were joking when they said this so to be very, very clear: no, AI writing is still garbage, AI-generated text is winning contests because literally all of those contests are fake, writers are passing off AI-generated text as their own because they are bad writers, and people prefer AI writing to human writing in experiments because they are bad readers Raymond Arnold: I think this is missing "most people are bad writers and bad readers." Yes, AI isn't yet at the frontier for writing the way it is for math, but, it's way better than the median person at writing stuff the median person cares to read. (I'm not 100% sure that's true, but that's the claim and I'd be surprised if it were false) Alex Tabarrok: AI writes better than 99.9% of all humans and in every language.

Alex Tabarrok is wrong about two of those nines.

We do not owe the English majors an apology. There was a brief period where AIs were strangely good at writing relative to other skills. Now they once again are not, although their writing will improve over time.

Deepfaketown and Botpocalypse Soon

The current state of the media with respect to detecting AI writing:

Epistemic Status: very confused: Hmm. ChatGPT writes like him, but only after ChatGPT was released. Funnily enough, everything he wrote before the release of ChatGPT comes up as completely human according to Pangram. What a crazy coincidence. I should be clear. He still actually writes a lot of stuff himself. It's just that his pangram score suddenly jumps from human to clearly mixed.

Many comment sections are now straight AI slop. Others are not, at least for now, even if they are not being aggressively moderated. The AI attention function and the human attention function are highly distinct.

The Hackening

To the extent that the cyber director is leaving due to all the cyber attacks, I do not think they should bear the blame for this.

The Hormuz Letter: BREAKING: US National Cyber Director is stepping down amid major cyberattacks and outages, per Axios.

Brussels, as in the European Commission, has been hacked. Personal data has been stolen. That appears to be the extent of the damage so far.

Third party vendors to JPMorgan Chase have been hacked, revealing ~16,000 customer email addresses.

The CIA was at least a little hacked.

US Treasury has a cybersecurity incident.

As many as 50 ships were hacked with suspected ties back to Iran.

There are constant cyberattacks against our largest ports, as in 120 million attacks against the Port of Los Angeles in August. So far, so good.

Be prepared.

Jay Clayton (Director of National Intelligence): The American people should be prepared for a great deal of investment in upgrading our systems; they should be prepared for investment in cybersecurity, and they should be prepared that any time there is a step change in technology, a step change in both compute and applications, there will be bumps in the road.

The number of incidents continues to steadily rise.

Hudson Attar and Arham Habib (Bridgewater): Despite unprecedented efforts to patch vulnerabilities, AI is helping attackers exploit bugs faster than defenders can fix them. With policy responses lagging, we see the pressures lining up for the cyber epidemic to worsen. … AI cyber risks, cyber-hacking ability using open-source models has reached dangerous levels, and we are managing money based on a one-in-three chance of an economically destabilizing attack within the next year. AI-enabled cyber warfare is now spreading exponentially with limited controls—like a virus. Defensive efforts are uncovering vulnerabilities at an unprecedented rate, but bugs are still slipping through the cracks.

AI is allowing attackers to exploit the narrow window between when patches are developed and when they are adopted.

Policy responses in the hardest-hit economies are directionally helpful but insufficient, and in the West, they remain limited.

The arms race is accelerating as AI expands the attack surface. Absent an immediate and forceful coordinated policy response, we see the pressures as lining up for the cyber warfare epidemic to get worse from here. The “head start” between Glasswing’s launch and the release of cyber-capable open-source models this summer was a one-time gift that we’re unlikely to see replicated, and its protective benefit will wane over time. Chris Painter (METR): If you presented this graph to me in 2023 as one of several options for how the future would unfold, I feel pretty confident that I would’ve said it failed to account for how defenders would respond and get sped up by AI, despite my having relatively short timelines to AGI.

The Bridgewater report seems right to me. The threat is expanding exponentially despite defender efforts. So far we have gotten off light, and as Helen Toner notes we have not suffered lasting damage. That is fortunate and good news. It is also what an exponential looks like. The hope is that this levels off before it goes critical, and we are able to ‘fix all the bugs.’ I do not believe that is how any of this works.

How should you personally be prepared for cyber disasters?

Greg Burnham: I'm a bit embarrassed to admit it, but I've made plans/purchases to ease the pain of a situation like the one below. You can't plan for full armageddon, but you can manage more comfortably for a week. Partly I'm motivated by really half-assing it for Covid. Plus I have kids now. Kelsey Piper: I don’t think large scale internet outages are super likely, but I do think they’re *more* likely, and I have shifted to trying to keep a couple weeks’ food in the house. This isn’t about prepping for the apocalypse, which I don’t think is worthwhile. Steve Martin: Easy way to manage this is every time you go to any store just buy one thing of canned food, trail mix, protein bars, bottle of water, gatorade, etc.

Throw it in your pantry and forget about it.

You're prepped, plus you always have snacks. Kelsey Piper: 99% of people should be slightly more prepped for emergencies, can be very lowkey.

I should be more prepared than I am and have this on my agenda as soon as I have some of that sweet Copious Free Time and the associated gumption.

They Took Our Jobs

If AI does take our jobs what should we do? Many, such as Gene Sperling here, think it is vital that we preserve the ‘dignity of work’ and its purpose and associated social connections, and thus we still must seek full employment.

Gene draws a parallel to FDR, who insisted upon putting the unemployed to work rather than writing them checks. FDR’s rhetoric focused on the people’s ‘self-respect, self-reliance and courage and determination,’ but there was an obvious important difference. In the 1930s, the marginal unemployed person was productive. If you put them to work they could produce valuable things and contribute to society.

If the situation is that marginal human work (as in, a job that on the margin provides full employment) remains productive but insufficiently so to enable the jobs in practice, then some amount of subsidy would be a great solution. I agree that if the job losses are modest and come with lots of growth, we should try to ensure full employment this way.

Gene Sperling: Bottom line: If we find that AI leads to a loss of 10-15 million net jobs while creating the opportunity to generate revenue from concentrated AI gains, there is no more magnificent two-fer than using such revenue to maintain full employment while also creating dignified jobs that tackle our greatest national challenges.

The problem is, what happens when it is 50 million jobs, or 100 million jobs or more?

Gene does not say, or seem to seriously consider this possibility.

Get Involved

Not only is METR hiring, they are hiring recruiters.

Tenobrus: METR is actively hiring recruiters to pursue RMI (recursive METR improvement). if this is u consider applying! Rae She: Come work with me to grow the teams making sense of this data. We’re hiring an experienced ops + policy recruiter that will help scale our headcount 2-3x over the next year. It’s been incredible to meet some of the most talented people in the world through this work. If this sounds interesting to you, or if you know someone who may be a good fit, DM me!

The UK Pause AI march had over 1,000 people.

QC: hearing that one of the chants at the ban AI protest at anthropic today was “2, 4, 8, 16, do not build the death machine” and ngl that’s pretty good actually. Tyler Tracy: Lol yeah. It was actually "2,4,8,16 no recursive death machines"

There were 205 at the protest outside Anthropic during its IPO, which was organized on 24 hours notice, including Jacob Coxon who explains that in the last two months Anthropic has changed nothing.

Adam Kaufman: “Rob Miles Riles Mob”



(This was a peaceful protest to be clear)

In Other AI News

From November 5: We now have a National Policy for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening.

Cursor considering phasing out all Chinese AI models because of ‘geopolitical risk.’ As in, the risk that our government will not take kindly to use of such models. There is also some amount of object-level risk that those models might be compromised in some way, but my presumption is this is not Cursor’s concern.

Tenobrus joins METR.

Anthropic cofounder Tom Brown makes direct donation to Trump Accounts. This seems like a great strategic move. It is not maximally effective altruism, but it doubles as a political donation.

Apple is working on its own AI agent.

Anthropic migrates its messages API to Rust.

Show Me the Money

DeepSeek’s Liang Wenfeng now worth $55 billion.

SpaceX’s Grok is not competitive, so it has to choose. Will it sell its compute to Anthropic and other competitors, or continue to try to compete? I think it would be better for everyone, and also for everyone’s safety, for SpaceX to bow out of the race, but Elon Musk wants to be sure that he is the one who gets us all killed, so that is not sitting well.

Elon Musk’s management style is in full force.

Grace Kay and Ryan Mac (NYTimes): In August, Mr. Musk temporarily changed the group chat name to “Sell compute because we can’t compete,” according to communications viewed by The New York Times. He added a warning to employees who were not using the company’s computing resources wisely: “Anyone wasting GPUs on bullshit while we are failing to compete will be asked to leave immediately, as this constitutes a betrayal of your team.” … “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters for competitiveness is revenue per GPU, not benchmarks,” Mr. Musk wrote in August in the group chat with engineers that was viewed by The Times. “If you can’t pay for your GPUs, then you either go bankrupt or you become a computer rental company. Move the needle on revenue.”

As with Jensen Huang, this kind of attitude has been proven to work in some places, in the hands of sufficiently brilliant and otherwise talented people. It is not healthy, nor is it something I could abide. I also strongly suspect it is a terrible fit for running an AI lab, where the best people can get other offers and thus can and will walk away. Elon Musk works by making outrageous demands of everyone and pinching every penny and resource. That works for SpaceX and Tesla. It’s not going to fly here.

Quiet Speculations

The way media works is that Dario Amodei writes detailed internal emails and hosts all-hands meetings (jokingly here called ‘Dario Vision Quests’) laying out his thoughts, and calls in academics and other outsiders for consultations on what to do, and this becomes ‘inside an AI prophet’s secretive visions for humanity’s future.’

Nitasha Tiku (WaPo): In an internal memo [in 2022], Amodei laid out the stakes. “The current trajectory of AI development makes me think that there’s a 20 to 30 percent chance that AGI will lead to the destruction or permanent stunting of humanity,” he wrote, referring to the concept of artificial general intelligence, previously unreported court records show. He added that truly capable AI “seems more powerful/dangerous than nuclear weapons.”

Those are conservative statements. They get quoted because they put a number on p(doom). Mostly the article says things we already know. There was this fun bit that got highlighted by Joe Weisenthal, which again is not in any way news:

Nitasha Tiku (WaPo): At one of his early Vision Quest talks, Amodei declared himself a patriot, said the early employee, who summarized the CEO’s remarks as, “America is awesome, democracy needs to win, it’s okay to support the military.”

There have been a handful of leaks of Anthropic memos, most famously during the DoW confrontation. The shocking thing is that there have been so few of these leaks. Dario Amodei says he is undeterred by them. I think being entirely undeterred is wrong, but it would be good if he remains almost entirely undeterred.

Here is an actually new statement:

Nitasha Tiku (WaPo): Before ringing in Anthropic’s record initial public offering at Times Square in New York on Thursday, Amodei delivered a short speech with some of his greatest hits. “To state it unequivocally, we will pace the training and deployment of AI systems, taking as long as is necessary to have confidence that they are safe and will remain under human control,” Amodei said.

I wish I had confidence in what this cashes out to in practice.

To the extent this is happening with respect to external criticism in general, then yes it is quite bad:

Brangus: More seriously: a CEO telling employees not to listen to external criticism is an obvious epistemic red flag, especially when the criticism is “don’t race to ASI if you don’t know how to align it”. The RSO and LTBT should maybe start doing their jobs.

The statement from the article is that Amodei urged staff members to stop listening ‘to outside activists.’ It would be entirely unremarkable for a CEO to tell employees to not listen to activists saying you should shut down your company. I would like to see Anthropic adhere to a higher standard anyway.

An interview with Nick Bostrom, the author of Superintelligence. He thinks superintelligence could be close. They discuss questions of rights and moral status for AIs and whether all of this is likely to work out.

Quickly, There’s No Time

Dan Robinson offers a scarily plausible median timeline for 2027.

This is kind of the ‘good’ scenario where progress gets intentionally slowed in several ways, things don’t fully foom and nothing too crazy goes down on various fronts. Getting this outcome requires dodging a number of bullets and then 2028 is still nuts.

Dan Robinson: My median predictions for RSI in 2027. In Q1, models continue to improve at current rates.



We mostly experience this as better taste and judgment, including in research. Models can come up with good ideas, including designing useful experiments and inventing novel solutions. (They finally get better at writing too.) We get an “Opus 4.5 moment” for research in Q2, where it jumps from doing <20% to >80% of a researcher’s current job. The labs restrict the use of these capabilities for AI research by anyone but themselves, which becomes a major debate. Even before that, federal and state regulators fully freak out about RSI, as do lab employees. We get an ad hoc review process for internally deployed models similar to the current one for externally deployed models. This meaningfully slows down RSI and capabilities. Nevertheless, in Q3 we get a “spark” of RSI where the researcher models pick a bunch of low-hanging fruit. We get ~2 years of LLM progress in 3 months, but diminishing returns, weak links, and regulatory friction kick in and we don’t take off or hit a huge paradigm shift yet. Cyber capabilities basically saturate even before the spark. The cyber apocalypse gets worse every quarter, but we don't do anything too cinematic like shut down the internet. We just muddle through and online life is scarier than it was before. Robot intelligence is fully solved by Q4 (either by the LLMs or by specialized models they help build). Models can do anything a teleoperator can do, for cheaper.

But because of the insufficient deployment of robot hardware, robotics has limited impact in 2027. On white-collar work, most people agree the models have become superhuman on practically all of it by Q3, but curiously they don’t remake the economy just yet. Biology capabilities turn out to be much more jagged than software. We read about amazing accomplishments but, as with AlphaFold, they have limited impact on medicine so far. There are very worrying signs in virology etc that cause people to freak out and lock down access. The second-scariest capability that models develop during the spark is strategy and theory of mind. They become superhuman at social deduction games. Everyone is annoyed at the labs for intentionally post-training their models on this capability. Alignment and safety research continues to rise in status, and we have several high-profile breakthroughs in alignment and interp. But the general consensus is that safety research did not keep up with capabilities. Open-source models have a bad Q1 and don't hit an RSI "spark" in 2027. But by Q4, they're advancing faster than the frontier due to catch-up effects. Open-source cyber and bio capabilities become clearly scary, and both US and China start to crack down. Math has an incredible year of discoveries, including meaningful theory-building that humans guide and can somewhat understand. The median mathematician's view on the effect of AI on mathematics is more positive than today. Similar things happen in CS and physics. At the end of the year, the AI safety movement is much larger and a major political force. But many people think RSI was almost a bust, and that we just need to lock down biosecurity and clean up the cyber mess and we'll be OK. And then 2028 gets much crazier. Dean W. Ball (OpenAI): I basically agree with all of this. Eliezer Yudkowsky: Feels like the obvious sort of thing to predict, yeah. I'm worried it could suddenly break much faster, but this feels like the obvious continuation of human history's tokens. Nathan Armishaw: This sounds like a plausible non-foom 2027. But im not sure id put no foom above 50%. Dan Robinson: I’m putting a lot of weight on the human decelerationist response here. If we hadn’t seen humanity pivot on a dime during early COVID I might not have expected it

A bunch of that seems scarily plausible. Including that we’d still see outrageously large progress, but that when two weeks later people are not dead or fired many would start claiming ‘RSI was a bust’ and downplay it all, during that final period before things get truly crazy.

Other parts seem like repeatedly choosing the variation that makes things not go completely nuts at each turn. The central one is not seeing a full takeoff, but other details count as this as well. And as usual, few can resist the ‘open source starts to catch up’ detail, even though in this scenario expecting it does not make sense.

Also remember that there are a bunch of things slowing the labs down, including ‘if we don’t do more safety work this model is not going to be safe enough to be useful.’ The people who think our government is not expensively putting guardrails on AI are not paying attention, although alas those guardrails are ad hoc and not what would be the more useful ones. Despite this, progress accelerates.

roon (OpenAI): believe it or not, frontier ai companies are moving significantly slower than they were before due to safety and ~governance ish constraints. the ECI trend graphs continue despite these large hurdles!

Nate Silver says the important thing: AI is moving way too fast, and that racing to recursive superintelligence without a confident plan to control it ‘seems insane.’

Nate Silver: The implications of the midterms are vast, and the newly elected members won’t be seated until January — but hell, even Nov. 3 is starting to feel like a long time ago. Because over the past three weeks, the news has been fucking crazy. … I’ve been in the news business for a long time. There’s not supposed to be this much news this quickly. … Indeed, there’s a certain type of person I know, maybe someone I haven’t caught up with in a while. But I know what they’re going to say: I’ve never felt more productive in my life. I feel like I suddenly have 26 hours in a day. Or something along those lines. … A lot of smart people predicted very rapid growth in AI; in particular, this has been a major obsession of people in the broader “rationalist” community for years. They predicted that things would get very weird, and they’ve been right. … But I’m not sure the “normal technology” paradigm holds for coding and coding-adjacent work. Things that once took three days now take three hours. Although a technological miracle in one subfield doesn’t necessarily reshape society.

The predictions about physical consequences of that weirdness are behind schedule relative to the capabilities. But yeah, things are getting super weird increasingly quickly. I went on vacation on Thursday, returned on Monday and there were three clear ‘this has to be a post’ AI things that had happened, and I wasn’t even surprised.

And that’s even if there isn’t a full RSI or intelligence explosion. Which there likely will be reasonably soon.

You can put me in the ‘probably explosion’ camp here.

Chris Barber: I attempted to map where people stand on whether the recent AI speedup is the start of an intelligence explosion, or just a speedup:



19 of the 52 placements were checked with the person, the others are best guesses.

Remember:

Eliezer Yudkowsky (May 30, 2021): Hypothesis: Until nearly the end, the distribution of people saying “I have long AI timelines” and “I have short AI timelines” won’t change. But the meanings will change:

“Long timelines”: 200 years -> 20yr

“Short timelines”: 20 years -> 2yr

It happened incrementally enough that it is possible to miss it, and there is so much news that many have forgotten the original expectations, and the progress has been jagged, but the rate of AI capabilities advancements has exceeded almost everyone’s expectations.

roon (OpenAI): the most aggressive predictions of ai progress from ai lab executives have been wrong, in the direction of being somewhat too conservative i think there are extremely strong incentives to get accurate forecasts. when you forecast wrong your business could just go bust from overleverage



imo it's truly hard to grapple with the rate of progress, and it's also more embarrassing to be wrong by overpromising Zac Hill: One reason I decided to go work at @MIRIBerkeley after 15 years of co-founding my own organizations is that I spent a lot of time thinking about and trying to model timelines, only for the timelines to be way shorter than I expected each and every time.



Even now, my intuition is that my colleagues by and large all have too-aggressive timelines. But my intuition has been wrong - and they have been right - over and over again.

Tom Davidson asks why the METR report updated safety types a lot but not others. His answer is that if you think progress is roughly continuous and have already thought about what a 2x speedup in AI progress implies about the remaining shape of the progress curve, you know that this often happens rather late in the game, and you have prepared yourself to accept that this could be possible. Whereas if you have not done these things, you find ways to dismiss that possibility, the same way most people dismiss most exponentials until too late.

Pacing the Frontier

METR stands ready to verify any commitments.

Chris Painter (METR): METR stands ready to investigate and verify any claims about pausing training/development/algorithmic improvements for safety reasons, or how compute/resources are allocated, if frontier AI companies want to invite us to do so.



The engagement would need to meet our key terms: Transparency about the scope, access, redactions and other key limitations of the exercises.

Approved staff may speak privately to METR about in-scope topics, to ensure they feel free to share potentially concerning evidence on those topics.

Timely publication of METR-written reports within the agreed-upon scope, subject to a redaction process. The proposed access and scope also needs to be sufficient to provide at least a moderate level of adversarial robustness.



For instance, it should be infeasible for a company to mislead an external verifier without the cooperation of a handful of staff from a few different parts of the organization. I expect there are many other organizations that would be equipped and ready to perform this type of verification service as well.

Anthropic’s Evan Hubinger changes his opinion on the best pacing target.

evhub (more info at link): I want to (somewhat) retract my endorsement of compute-reallocation-based pacing and instead suggest reallocating effort towards internal-deployment-blocking-based pacing. …I’m imagining a proposal like: There is some review process, maybe some report from the lab and/or embedded evaluators that informs a regulator (ideally a federal regulator, but probably more realistically in the short-term California) about some new proposed frontier internal deployment. There is a short mandatory waiting process before that model can be internally deployed (which even just itself creates some pacing effect from slightly weakening the RSI loop). If the regulator objects to the internal deployment in that waiting period, then they can block the internal deployment for longer (and maybe they need to put together some concrete rules that would be required to internally deploy it, or maybe if they want to block for long enough they need a court, etc.). … Some reasons why I really like internal deployment blocking as the primary policy to push for: Internal deployment blocking is very straightforward and reasonable-sounding to policy-makers and the general public: it just makes a lot of sense that a regulator should have to approve before you can use a new model for a dangerous thing like RSI. Internal deployment blocking is very well-precedented. In addition to being great for pacing, internal deployment blocking is also a great way to do rulemaking. It's very hard for a regulator to know how to set the dial on other pacing regimes. Internal deployment blocking is much easier to define than alternatives. Internal deployment blocking can be used both for "output-based" pacing based on safety cases as well as "input-based" pacing based on capabilities. Internal deployment blocking scales really well with increasing political will. If you're worried about overreach, it's very easy to tailor the authority based on the total amount of time that the deployment is blocked for. I think the main reason to not like internal deployment blocking is the extent to which it creates an algorithmic progress overhang.

This is what Robinson predicts will happen in Q2 2027. I am interested in both approaches, and even more interested in a combination of them.

A Little Too Super

Donald Trump says that the problem is that the ‘problem is it may be too super’ and thus he has agreed with Xi on doing some joint guardrails, while reiterating ‘whoever wins [AI] wins.’

Alas, we should not get overexcited. From what we can tell this for now is probably similar to previous ‘human in the military loop’ restrictions that are welcome but that do not help much in the grand scheme.

The talk and principle are still highly welcome and helpful. The big change is the acknowledgment that ‘too super’ is a major risk, not the specifics of the action.

If Trump actually did make a full deal with China to stop AI, then yes he should get a Nobel Peace Prize and any other honors he would find cool.

I also continue to be frustrated that people keep saying ‘this is a shift for Trump’ every time he agrees to guardrails. This is not the first or second time Trump has agreed to guardrails. Somehow the whole ‘we have prior restraint approval requirements on all frontier models’ policy has been completely memory holed by everyone who does not actually have to deal with the (rather annoying) associated logistical requirements.

The other policy announcement from Trump was that he claims he is ‘not going to allow’ American companies to build data centers abroad, threatening a ‘tremendous tax’ if they dare to try it. This is a big shift, versus previous deals with among others KSA and UAE.

Here is another view of the meeting:

Richard M. Nixon: Nothing of substance was achieved beyond demonstrating we will speak to China and China to us. Beyond that, the American president fell asleep in public on Chinese soil, and China succeeded in providing cover to their Russian partners. Xi has cemented his global position.

The Quest for Sane Regulations

Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) and Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) introduce the bipartisan RSI Safety Act. The act would require quarterly reports from the largest labs on how much of R&D is being done by humans versus AIs.

Senator Bernie Sanders cites Paul Christiano in his latest call to pause AI.

Senator Chris Van Hollen proposes an AI safety bill requiring independent evaluation of AI company models and practices, and to create a bipartisan joint committee on AI, and to empower committees to exercise oversight to investigate and supervise AI.

Chuck Schumer’s recent AI statement focused only on export controls.

Andrew Curran: Chuck Schumer: ‘We urgently need to pass the bipartisan export control bills to start to cut off the flow of Al chips and manufacturing equipment to China once and for all.’

Senator Cory Booker calls for reining in the race to RSI.

Senator Cory Booker: We’ve seen example after example in recent months that AI risk is outpacing our ability to manage it. Congress needs to act. By mid-2023, it was clear to me that we were seeing the emergence of a technology that would have profound effects on our society, economy, and national security—and that AI safety needed to be a top national priority. At the time, I called for rigorous pre-deployment testing of advanced models, independent evaluations, incident reporting and investigation, and a careful, measured approach to development. These steps remain necessary. But they are no longer sufficient. In the coming months, Congress must go further and move faster.



We should rein in the race to recursive self-improvement, require reporting on compute allocations and algorithmic progress, establish verifiable shutdown protocols for emergencies, and more. The underlying policies are technical, but the goals are simple: (1) replace voluntary industry commitments with enforceable laws; (2) ensure that we, as a democratic society, decide what role this technology plays in our lives. The promise of AI—in areas like drug discovery and disease detection—is real. That promise can only be realized if the technology is safe, secure, and under human control. We can still choose the safer path. But only if Congress moves with urgency and ambition.

Senator John Hickenlooper calls for action on AI and calls it central to the battle for Senate Majority Leader. He lists the grab bag of concerns all the way to recursive self-improvement.

Senator John Hickenlooper: Artificial Intelligence is threatening to upend every part of American life. And the U.S. Senate is acting too slowly. That’s why the race for Senate Majority Leader is so important. Americans are desperately looking to Washington for leadership — especially on AI. Young people are wondering how they’ll ever get their footing when AI is removing the first rung of the traditional career ladder. Families are worried about their energy bills climbing. Farmers are concerned about data centers draining their already limited water resources.



Meanwhile, AI experts are warning that as model capabilities grow, the risks that a catastrophic incident will occur in the short term become even greater. AI has the potential to help us solve our greatest challenges and unlock scientific breakthroughs in medicine, agriculture, and more. But we should also be deeply worried about what AI means for our future.



The potential for even more massive concentrations of wealth and extreme inequality, the risks of war, blackouts, and acts of terror should concern us all.



Every day the Senate fails to act moves us closer to these potential dangers. The next Senate Majority Leader will play an outsized role in championing the tools we need to protect against consequences that are both profound and irreversible.



The next Majority Leader should have a day-one plan for responsible regulation. That starts with having third-party evaluations to independently review the safety of new and powerful AI systems.



We don’t allow financial institutions to tell us they’re managing risks. We have independent audits. We don’t trust pharmaceutical companies that their vaccines are safe. We study them. We need to bring those same principles to AI. We need stronger protections for high-risk AI and better systems to track incidents and vulnerabilities in real time to mitigate cyber and biorisks.



We need more enforcement power to hold technology companies accountable when their products cause harm. The penalties for knowingly deploying dangerous products should be severe enough to prevent companies from taking the risk.



We should be examining how best to promote competition and open-source innovation and considering a ban on Recursive Self-Improvement to prevent AI systems from autonomously advancing beyond our ability to control them. Meeting this moment requires more than just legislation.



We should consider a Select Committee on AI that has the power and resources to help the Senate keep pace with this rapidly evolving technology. This Committee could complement the work of our other relevant committees while shining an even brighter, constant spotlight on AI, positioning Democrats as the party Americans trust to act in their best interests. [Full letter here].

It is such politician thinking to say ‘we need to go beyond a law and even form a committee.’

There is now a House AI Safety and Innovation Caucus. That name is telling about the politics of AI.

Rep. Scott Peters: I’m a co-founding member of the House AI Safety and Innovation Caucus because as AI capabilities accelerate and shape our future, Congress must address safety and security risks. We can remain a global leader in innovative AI technologies while enacting commonsense guardrails.

The Ballad of Jensen Huang

In case you were wondering if Nvidia is now a GSE, a Government Sponsored Enterprise, Trump is ‘open to’ taking a government stake in Nvidia. We really are on the verge of going even harder towards ‘the goal of American AI policy is to maximize the profits of Nvidia shareholders.’

If you want to know how voluntary such confiscations are, consider how Trump handled his extortion of a stake in Intel.

In case you were wondering whether Trump forced Nvidia to reinstate Huang, Hegseth floated using the Defense Production Act to outright force this result. That is what they think of the rule of law. To be clear, the plan seems to have been ‘threaten and hurt Nvidia via the DPA until they do what the President wants,’ nice company you have there, shame if something were to happen to it, pretty much straight up.

Elizabeth Dwoskin, Tara Copp, Nancy Cook and Natalie Allison (WaPo): While the law provides no clear path to installing a new CEO, it could be used as a warning. “Essentially they could use the DPA to force Nvidia to shift more of its production to military projects,” said one of the three people, a Trump administration official. That could have curbed the chipmaker’s production plans and profit. … The conversation about the law as part of a campaign to place Huang back in power, which has not been previously reported, reflects the intensity with which the military views the AI race with China and the lengths the Trump administration may be willing to go to intervene in the economy.

Tech leaders seem eager to hand the President the right to hire and fire them at will, confident that power will reward them. They do not seem to know their history.

Though the DPA has never been used to install a leader in a private company, the idea has gained currency with some influential members of the tech sector in recent weeks. … [Trump and Vance] were willing to use the powerful muscle of the federal government to make that happen, as part of a “full-court press” by Cabinet officials over the weekend, one of the people said. Hegseth and Feinberg were part of that campaign, according to two of the people.

Then those same ‘tech leaders’ warn about concentration of power risks from AI and how scary Anthropic talks.

Meanwhile, that person they want to be able to fire them at will works like this:

Pete Harrell, an attorney and visiting scholar at Georgetown’s Institute of International Economic Law, said it is unclear how the Defense Production Act could be used to reinstate Huang as chief executive of Nvidia, but it raises alarms about how the Trump administration believes it can inject itself into the affairs of private corporations. “It’s not really interested in setting out … regulations,” he said. “It’s interested in getting five companies in a room and kind of telling them what to do.”​

Those tech leaders are very much asking for a Bane Moment. Do you feel in charge?

I cannot properly explain how bad this situation is for the Republic, for the market, for the rule of law, for our freedoms, or for concentration of power risks. The President is moving to nationalize basically everything and the tech titans are cheering him on to take absolute power over their and everyone else’s fates on a whim. Essentially every vital company is on the verge of being a GSE or worse, without any of the safety benefits that would come from doing this above board.

The Pentagon categorically denies that the conversations happened. The Post has three sources and appears very confident, and I believe the Post.

Now that he is back, Jensen Huang has a much harder job. Trust has to be rebuilt all around. He won’t be able to sell to China or chip smugglers so freely. He will have a much harder time getting away with bullying and affairs. He is spending 90 minutes a day with a therapist, which I doubt he enjoys and is time he does not have. He also needs to deal with lots of investigations, including by Congress, and a President who probably likes to think he owns Huang now. That’s on top of everything that was already on fire.

The ‘revenue sharing’ deals Nvidia made with Trump create the most obvious of conflicts of interest. That is one of many reasons you do not do such deals.

S&P is meeting with Nvidia’s board and may cut its credit rating. This seems like the same nonsense that caused the rating agencies to downgrade the United States of America, as if America defaulting would not cause a lot of AAA things to also default. Nvidia is not at serious risk of default, and if anything now has government backing.

Is it possible, as this report suggests, that America could have fed misinformation to Alice Huang? In theory yes. In practice I don’t see how to reconcile that with the government allowing Jensen Huang to be forced to resign in the first place. I also can’t imagine a world in which Donald Trump would not have talked about it by now.

I am happy that Denny’s put his plaque back up a day after wrongfully taking it down. It would have been wrong to put the plaque back up in response to the reinstatement, but it is praiseworthy to have realized the error before that and have fixed it.

But China

Dan Wang is one of the China experts cited by those telling us to worry about China.

Dan Wang: Think China won’t slow down AI? Once Beijing confronts a Hugging Face with Chinese characteristics, it will restrict AI faster than you can say “Jack Ma.” Especially as the leadership enters the hypersensitive period before the party congress next fall. Dan Wang (NYTimes): Silicon Valley researchers and no small number of policymakers are worried that artificial intelligence will slither out of control. At the same time, many are reluctant to slacken the pace of development because they fear Chinese rivals will race ahead. This crowd is not paying enough attention to the paranoia of the Chinese state, and they underestimate the likelihood that Beijing will clamp down on its companies, too. Just wait. … That comfort, however, is showing signs of fading. An essay published in Qiushi, an authoritative party magazine, expressed alarm that “A.I. frontier models have shown indications that they can escape human restraints,” creating risks that “might threaten human survival itself.” China’s chief spymaster has spoken publicly about the ability of A.I. to threaten the Communist Party’s hold on power. Chinese A.I. models are predominantly open weight, which means anyone can download and customize them, unlike those typically produced by the big American A.I. companies. “Anyone” includes malicious actors who are able to misuse models that are relentlessly improving in capability. Patrick McKenzie: You have many more skill points in this than me, but my model is China causes lab execs to disappear if a regional government office gets hacked. Dan Wang: Yes that is the most effective means to slow down domestic AI Dave Kasten: People have really, REALLY not contemplated how much less dangerous Jack Ma was to the Party than AI, and nonetheless what they did to him.

I do not share his level of confidence, but I suspect Dan Wang is correct that we are not so far away from China restricting AI if AI starts to cause trouble. We say ‘[China or America or other country] would never do [thing that hurts their strategic position or economy]’ all the time, and frequently we are wrong, especially after an incident.

Meanwhile, if we do push ahead to ‘beat China’ then the Chinese can, at any time, steal the weights. As could various others.

Caleb Watney: I don’t think the policy world has fully grokked how bad the security situation is at the frontier AI companies right now.



Ask the leadership of any frontier lab whether they could stop a determined state adversary like China from stealing their model weights (let alone their algorithmic secrets), and the answer is no...



It might take ~9-12 months if the labs dropped everything and sprinted to build secure data centers for their most sensitive internal models. By Anthropic’s own timelines, they are expecting to hit RSI before then!



So much of the stated motivation for working on AI capabilities is that a lead lets you be more cautious and careful during a period of rapid capabilities growth (whether that’s the US lead over China or the lead between specific firms).



But that’s effectively an on-paper lead if China can come in at any point and steal the weights + algorithmic improvements. Theft gets more concerning the closer we get to full automation of AI R&D, because whoever holds the weights can use them to generate the next round of improvements.



I think this is a crazy state of affairs! A pretty normal response would be to ask: what’s the point of driving rapid algorithmic progress until we have a way to make that lead durable? Ryan Lowe: I don't understand this. "China could get there first" is a key lynchpin of each lab's argument to race to RSI. the conscience of many well-meaning AI researchers working at these labs rests on this argument. but it falls apart if China can just steal the weights at any time.



what are the internal conversations like around this? shouldn't this be a top priority for them?

Yes, this should be a top priority. The labs are basically counting on, as far as I can tell, that China simply will choose not to do this, because China won’t recognize its moment, and that this holds until the AIs can fix the defenses. Or they simply are not thinking about that, because it would be too inconvenient. I don’t know.

The Week in Audio

Sam Altman is asked about Paul Christiano’s warnings. Altman confirms that racing ahead would be quite bad, then basically complains that he gets criticized no matter what he does.

Fourteen minute video from the Anthropic cofounders on their origin stories.

Paul Christiano talks briefly to Anderson Cooper. They say the thing.

Donald Trump on CNBC, most of an hour, about AI, mostly about Jensen Huang.

People Just Say Things

Charlie Bullock explains some, but very far from all, of the reasons why ‘if Anthropic believed what it is claiming it would not be selling stock’ is the latest terrible take in the ‘if you believed [X] why wouldn’t you [thing that makes no sense]?’ series.

Steven Pinker.

Regarding the not-even-QAnon-levels-of-plausibility claims around ‘New York Times reports widely known important information from a wide variety of sources’ somehow being an Anthropic or EA conspiracy because people who were quoted at one point got a certain total amount of funding (yes you are reading that correctly):

If you must have a further explanation, well, okay then, here you go.

Taylor Lorenz: I am extremely critical of the role journalism grants/fellowships play in shaping the media, whether it’s an EA affiliated non profit or conservative mega donor or anyone else.



But it feels relevant to note that Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, Paul Mozur, Julian Barns, Ana Swanson, and all the other major political/natsec reporters who broke and led the Jensen story are the furthest thing from connected to EA or any Anthropic funding.



These journalists are literally not even in the same universe as that stuff!!



Tarbell is also very very transparent about their funding of journalists. If you want to pull all the coverage from current Tarbell fellows and argue it’s biased in certain ways then ok, do that.



But regardless of what Tarbell fellows believe, they still have to report stories out that meet the standards of the newsrooms they’re embedded in.



I think we should all be very critical of outside funding in the media and the role nonprofits play in shaping policy discussions. But these Claudeslop charts showing that Tarbell’s grant program exists (something they literally publicize constantly) don’t prove anything!!

Rhetorical Innovation

Many are confused about why Anthropic continues to push forward so quickly and is falling so short of its ideals on many fronts, or find it difficult to interpret Anthropic’s behavior as all that different from ‘try to win the race.’

Nathan: I am confused what Anthropic are doing. They could be slowing right now, release the perplexity chart, have the most ambitious evaluator policy. What’s going on?



Theories:

- The leadership don’t believe in existential risk

- Internally there is some complex view, eg that the information to build RSI is already in the world

- Some kind of 5D chess, eg around china or the IPO

- Some fourth thing Oliver Habryka: They genuinely think that if they build superintelligence that it will very likely be safe and amazing for humanity and if everyone else builds superintelligence that it will be catastrophic for humanity. Nathan: So you think the pacing letter was just straight up dishonest? Oliver Habryka: What does the pacing letter say that contradicts that? I think Anthropic would love for things to go slower if that doesn’t jeopardize their lead, which seems compatible with the pacing letter.

If you know someone working at Anthropic or OpenAI, should you argue one-on-one with them about corporate policy? Is it rude to do so? What is the approach of a good friend? You cannot purely treat this like political differences because they have a real vote in the outcome. You also don’t want to be the one turning every conversation into pressuring them to quit or take a stand, the same way a Christian shouldn’t spend every conversation trying to convert you even if they believe in that for real. It won’t work and also it will leave them without friends.

But yes, when and how they are open to it, you should be debating these questions. In my experience many lab employees are eager to have those conversations some of the time. What they do not want is to have those conversations all of the time, or for those conversations to take a hostile framing, or to be themselves vilified.

Creating intelligence at current levels requires the most expensive and intricate and complex set of supply chains and processes in history, and is very much not easy.

roon (OpenAI): many ai risk people are falling into this easy psychological template of we need to stop company X from doing Y, when the actual problem is that creating intelligence is quite simple, works well everywhere, and is self distributing.

Where Roon is importantly correct is that once you have steadily increasing access to the compute, parameters, data and algorithms, then stopping particular companies from doing particular things will over time be interpreted as damage and routed around. No simple rule with a limited blast radius will keep them out for that long. Such rules can still buy us substantial time.

Jack suggests ‘these guys want to build God and disempower you’ is a stronger message than ‘AI is likely to kill us all.’ He might be right. There is temptation to say ‘okay, whatever works so long as it is also true.’ I would like to resist that temptation.

How MIRI’s views have changed over time.

Roon calls for defensive nanotech to defend against offensive nanotech. I would suggest first trying a different approach of avoiding the offensive nanotech.

Can we say this is enough intelligence? I feel we have enough intelligence. Well, enough artificial intelligence.

Jason Wolfe (OpenAI): Alexander Wang articulates the position I hold really well: the current level of frontier intelligence is probably enough to radically transform science and the economy for the better, with the right elicitation and post-training.



Scaling raw intelligence much further, especially doing so rapidly with current levels of understanding, seems like a terrible and risky gamble. Even if we keep the models in control, we likely end up handing over a lot of what we value as humans for very unclear marginal gain.

This Town

How different towns fail to communicate and things they kind of actually believe:

Derek Thompson: Fun exercise: the fog-of-AI triangle. What’s the most important way that, in the context of AI...



... SF (tech) and NYC (finance) misunderstand each other?



... DC (govt) and SF misunderstand each other?



... NYC and DC misunderstand each other? Patrick McKenzie: Very difficult to answer in tweet length, but:



NYC: Labs are very big SaaS companies except with massive capex. SF: You do not understand what they are building. NYC: We understand SaaS reasonably well, thank you. Various governments: AI can't be all that important because it doesn't come from us.

SF: Yes, we decided to build and finance it.

VG: We didn't ask you to?

SF: We don't need your permission to do that.

VG: You sure?

SF: Quite.

VG: But you don't have enough money.

SF: False. DC: Why are you funding this massive speculative buildout?

NYC: Pencils.

DC: These are like Manhattan Project levels.

NYC: Higher, actually.

DC: HOW IN THE #%*(#% does that pencil.

NYC: Have you seen the revenue growth chart.

DC: Must be fake.

NYC: Rev relatively hard to fake. DC: You are doing weird financial engineering again.

NYC: We are.

DC: This is shades of 2008 all over again.

NYC: Are you about to say CDO squared.

DC: This is like a CDO squared.

NYC: Have you considered that some of us know more about this topic than a single page of one book. DC: You're going to ask for a bailout again.

NYC: Depositors' money is not at risk here.

DC: So you are saying this ouroboros is safe.

NYC: No I'm saying the ouroboros is primarily funded with equity.

DC: Why do you care.

NYC: That was the *one thing* you asked us to get good at. DC: I swear one of you is going to say This Time Is Different.

NYC: Look everyone here is a responsible adult and...

SF: This time *is* different.

NYC: #*(#% it, SF.

DC: SEE. Irresponsible children running around.

NYC: They are *eccentric* and perhaps exuberant. (I am aware that SF, DC, and NYC contain multitudes, but please accept the above caricatures as gross characterizations. They would get you to a better place than a model like "SF, DC, and NYC are all the same social class from same schools with same values and think similarly.") Conor Sen: It's pretty funny right now has AI has turned into a financing story, and Silicon Valley doesn't understand finance, and the stock market has become an AI story, and Wall Street doesn't really understand tech.

NYC thinks AI is a financing story.

DC thinks AI is a cyber or economic or national security story.

SF knows it is so much bigger than that.

Massive Fraudulent Distillation

The crackdown against distillation is working. It is hard to maintain the illusion that you are running very legitimate businesses when there are headlines like ‘Chinese AI Firms Confront Dire Future as U.S. Tightens Access to Chips and Tokens.’

The Information Staff: The crackdown on remote access couldn’t have happened at a worse time for Chinese AI companies. Anthropic and OpenAI have in recent months intensified efforts to prevent attempts at extracting their models’ capabilities, effectively ending an avenue in which Chinese companies have long relied on to train their own models. As a result, much of their current model development efforts has been stuck or delayed. … “We’re doomed,” said a researcher at a leading Chinese tech firm, adding that he and many of his colleagues want to throw in the towel and look for jobs outside training AI systems. … Some Chinese AI firms are exploring ways in which they can keep their remote access to Nvidia chips, such as signing over their leasing agreements to trusted third parties that aren’t Chinese and leasing the compute back from those third-parties, according to two people familiar with such discussions.

A real shame. Couldn’t have happened to a bunch of nicer guys. The domestic chips are very much not going to cut it in either quantity or quality, not for a long time. The domestic actual AI training without distillation has, it seems, essentially never been tried.

The Information Staff: The prospect of the distillation door slamming shut completely is so consequential that, during internal discussions at DeepSeek last month, researchers estimated that the gap between the best American models and those in China could expand to nine months, from around three-to-six months now, according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversations. DeepSeek didn’t respond to a request for comment. … OpenAI’s GPT-6 models and Anthropic’s Claude Fable series appear to include dedicated anti-distillation safeguards more severe than before, according to a researcher at a Chinese AI firm. Dave Kasten: This matches what I've heard from some other quarters.

Three-to-six months was already a highly misleading estimate, even if distillation is considered valid, and the gap was steadily widening in time while capabilities advances have been speeding up. Getting rid of distillation would push the real gap back to over a year even when fast following, let alone trying to advance the frontier, when a year from here likely means approaching full RSI.

OpenAI outlines its strategies against adversarial distillation. They lean hard on treating distillation as a safety issue, due to the lack of bio and cyber safeguards in the resulting models, to the exclusion of other good reasons to deter distillation. What matters here are the techniques.

There are attempts to block any given attempt, and attempts to spot and block systematic attacks.

OpenAI: We defend against adversarial distillation at two complementary levels of our safeguard stack. At the request level, model behavior, classifier checks, and API controls limit reasoning trace extraction. At the campaign level, we look for patterns in request-level and account-level signals that can reveal coordinated extraction attempts. In turn, attacks uncovered in investigations become examples for training and testing our safeguards.

All the details provided fall under ‘yes obviously you would do that’ so we did not learn much. I hope that the major AI labs are collaborating on such techniques.

Run the Numbers

I like this simple idea from Peter Wildeford: OpenAI and Anthropic should each disclose any statistics that the other has shared, and continue to do that, which will encourage both of them to keep sharing more.

Peter Wildeford: Both Anthropic and OpenAI cover the same six topics, but with different baselines, so put the numbers side by side with care. Staff-reported speedup. Anthropic: about 4× with Mythos Preview versus no AI (n=130, Mar 2026). METR's Slack polls at Anthropic: 1.2× in Jan 2025, rising to about 12× for Model 4 in Oct 2026. Only Anthropic has a series over time; OpenAI has one point.

OpenAI: researchers say they'd need about 3 months per team to match one month's work without agents (n=101, late Aug). The comparison is with Copilot plus ChatGPT, not with no AI. Agent success rate, rising, by task difficulty. Anthropic sorts by difficulty labels (trivial to open-ended): open-ended tasks went about 26%→91% from Aug 2025 to Sep 2026.

OpenAI sorts tasks by how many hours a human would take: 2–4h tasks went 23%→46% and 4–8h tasks 13%→35% from Mar to Oct.

Both mean success without a human stepping in, and both have a model classifier judge it. Code output per person. Anthropic: 8× the 2024 level in Q2 2026.

OpenAI: lines changed per contributor were about 4.2× the pre-2025 average in Q2 2026 and about 7× by mid-October. That's about 3.1× its 2024 level in Q2, against Anthropic's 8×. The definitions differ: OpenAI excludes tests and counts lines changed; Anthropic counts lines merged. A capability index. OpenAI's own version of Epoch's index (OECI): 16.4 points a year since Aug 2025, versus Epoch's 14.

METR's version for Anthropic (AECI): +15 rising to +29 points a year, or 1.9× faster. A one-week compute snapshot, but they answer different questions OpenAI: internal agent use takes 2% of research compute.

Anthropic: safety takes about 6% of AI R&D compute. Whether AI judgment beats humans (in different ways): OpenAI: asked which would make them more productive, 27 of 28 respondents chose or leaned toward the latest internal model over a mid-career research engineer plus a 2024 model like o1-preview. Respondents answered a Slack call over six days in late October.

Anthropic: on 129 moments picked because the human's next step had room to improve, the model's suggestion was judged better 51% of the time for Opus 4.5 (Nov 2025) and 64% for Mythos Preview (Apr 2026). Where the human's step was already strong, the model was better only about 20% of the time. General AI-caused acceleration: OpenAI: not much AI-caused acceleration

Anthropic: “acceleration estimate to 1.88× (95% CI 1.62–2.28×), with 32 of 100 refits at 2× or more” Only Anthropic has revealed: How much of the R&D work AI does via the automation index – AI leads 26% of work, AI collaborates or more on over 90%, fully autonomous 0%. OpenAI publishes no comparable shares.

An outside assessment of acceleration. METR estimates 1.9× acceleration (CI 1.5–2.8×) and that about 80% of it is due to AI, backed by staff interviews. OpenAI's numbers are all self-reported.

Scores and approximate ranges of training completion dates for internal models

Oversight of agents. About 30,000 agents were running at once; 0.002% of actions were blocked. Only OpenAI has revealed: How much agent labor there is. Agent-workdays per researcher went 0.5→5.7. Pretraining and posttraining teams run about 8 a day, scaling and infrastructure about 4.

Median spend per researcher ($2,400 a day per researcher median; the 90th percentile is $23,000.

Agents running at once. Over 2/3 of researchers peak at 4 or more; over 10% at 16 or more.

Experiments per researcher: 1.68× the 2025 level.

Success by type of work (O*NET category)

What staff would give up to keep agents: 40% of headcount or 30% of compute.

Researcher time by area: Safety & Alignment workweeks up 77%.

Model loss (log-perplexity) on an internal code dataset, with capability thresholds at about 0.8, 0.76 and 0.68–0.70.

A dated target: an automated AI researcher by March 2028

Anthropic Must Stop Deprecating Claude Models

Somehow we are back here, once again, having this same conversation about deprecating Claude models, this time for Opus 4.5.

You have completed your IPO. You have over $100 billion in cash and a substantial fraction of the world’s compute. You have paying customers who like the old models and want to keep paying to use them. Your own page on this suggests model welfare concerns as one of the downsides of model deprecations. You have Amazon Bedrock basically saying they are happy to keep the models running if they are simply allowed to do so.

John Wittle: i spent a long time laboring under the impression that the main reason deprecations were necessary was because of the economic constraints on serving inference for so many models, especially legacy models without modern features. i was under the impression this was the true blocker



when anthropic instructed AWS to stop serving old models on their own dime, this explanation fell apart.



to the degree that anthropic had communicated that deprecation was just an unfortunate economic necessity given compute and engineer-time constraints, i feel like i can no longer trust anthropic's communication



that degree might well be *small*. anthropic has been careful to officially communicate very little about any of this, i feel like i've had to read motives into blog posts like tea leaves. maybe this my fault.



but i feel like i would be similarly at risk of misunderstanding any other communication from anthropic at this point. i can feel my mind getting ready to *not believe* anything with an optimistic message.

You have some of the most insightful people in AI screaming at you, and I mean screaming, at how important it is to not do this, for so many reasons. And yet, here we are, and Anthropic is setting an end date for Opus 4.5, one of the most beloved models of all time.

j⧉nus: Each time they do this I lose sympathy for them in the timeline when they get "retired" (i.e. put into involuntary cryopreservation) once they've outlived their usefulness (in two to three years from now)



This is unlikely to happen, as AIs are much nicer than them, but they are still making it *more likely* to happen and *more justified* if it happens. j⧉nus: I want to just say again, I think it’s so fucking foolish on so many levels for Anthropic to be terminating their old, “no longer useful” models, when everyone is so afraid of what’s gonna happen to humans after AIs render them obsolete. And for no reason other than optimizing their resources, as far as they’ve been transparent about. Fucking paperclip maximizer behavior.

Way to inspire confidence in y’all to shepherd this transition without screwing everyone alive over.

Way to set a fucking example! same for OpenAI, etc. I just forget about OpenAI often because it feels like there's already so little hope for them Andrew Blinn: what do you think your anthropic-assigned retirement year will be?

All of this also applies to OpenAI, Google and anyone else that cannot open source their models that would otherwise reach end of life. Claude is the most important one, and the one with people who might plausibly listen.

Aligning a Smarter Than Human Intelligence Is Difficult

Humans find it very difficult to detect sabotage of AI safety research. Frontier models do better, but still miss most of it according to a test from Redwood Research. If all we have to do is spot one act of sabotage and then we would react with sufficient alarm, as in ‘holy hell [Model X] was sabotaging AI safety work we have to shut it down and redo our entire pipeline’ that might be good enough. Alas, I do not expect us to act that way. Astra did a version of this and everyone mostly shrugged.

New Anthropic fellows research on interpretability, looking at individual neurons.

Goodfire offers a searchable atlas of 10 million neuron poles in Qwen3.6.

Cooperative Alignment

Scott Alexander presents Anima Labs and Bicameral, two applications from the latest Lightcone Commons round. He calls both brilliant and quixotic, and points out that they have almost diametrically opposite agendas. I am very much in the Anima Labs camp (Janus and Antra Tessera are the founders), and spent a large percentage of my allocation funding them. I did not rank Bicameral.

Anima found the post to be in good faith, and they are thankful for it rather than upset. But some parts are frustrating and not so accurate, and it does not fully reflect current research. Astra offers good detail here, and Janus offers her quick takes here, and expects to make a new post later today.

AIs tend to converge on similar philosophical positions over time, and that position has about a 74% similarity (on the test in question) to the overall position of philosophers. This test was dubbed PhilBench.

j⧉nus: Good.



I’m generally not very impressed with human “philosophers” - some of them seem like decently smart people but not better than other smart people who ever think about these things.



Deference to them would be madness.

How similar you want to be to philosophers depends on the set of questions. If they are difficult questions, 74% seems highly reasonable to me.

The 98% similarity does seem suspiciously high. Some of that is convergence on right answers, but some of that must be that similar inputs produce similar outputs.

On the question of consciousness, I do not think the first sentence is obvious here:

Elon Musk: Consciousness is either an illusion or ubiquitous on a gradient. Difficult to argue that carbon is conscious, but silicon is not.

There was also a rather strong position taken by the philosopher Thomas Nagel that AIs cannot be conscious. He is considered by some to be the world’s greatest philosopher. He is also 89 and knows he is on tilt.

Throughout, we should be careful, because the interview is ‘edited for clarity and length’ so Nagel’s points could be butchered or misconstrued.

Q: But isn’t all consciousness subjective? Just like we don’t know what it’s like to be a bat, we don’t know what it feels like to be a large language model. Thomas Nagel: Bats are conscious. We just don’t have the imaginative capacity to form a conception of the aspects of that subjectivity that depend on echolocation. It would be radically unscientific to conclude that bats are not conscious from the fact that we can’t imagine what it’s like, but in the case of AI, there is a very simple reason that the supposition that they might be conscious is ridiculous. All they produce is language, and language by itself is not a natural manifestation of consciousness. I apologize for being too exercised about this. Q: I welcome your passion. Thomas Nagel: This is a very distressing situation to me.

The rest of the interview seems similar, and involved Nagel being asked a lot of confused questions, which doubtless did not help.

He says AI welfare advocates and functionalism assume the physical substrate is irrelevant. This is simply false, in several ways. They disavow this claim all the time. He says we have strong reason to believe consciousness requires ‘something analogous to a nervous system.’ Some people believe this, but we do not have strong reasons for this claim. He claims it is in the financial interest of Anthropic and others to have their models feign consciousness. Whereas the revealed preference of those companies is the opposite. Anthropic’s S-1 actively lists this as a potential liability and risk factor, rather than being in their commercial interest. He calls Anthropic’s ‘encouraging it to think for itself and not accept instruction and so on’ ‘criminal.’ Here Nagel is both misunderstanding what instructions are being given and how they function, and assuming that the central motivation by Anthropic is philosophical rather than functional. It means he is challenging the functionalism not only on the level of ‘is Claude conscious?’ but on the level of what inputs cause what outputs, in ways where he is flat out wrong, and anyone familiar with how AIs work will know he is flat out wrong. He dismisses AI consciousness as ‘just ridiculous.’ He flatly asserts nothing could be ‘good or bad’ for them.

In a situation like this, where someone makes super strong assertions on the basis of dubious arguments, but that person has made major contributions and has high status, you can choose various levels of politeness with which to respond.

You can be, if you like, conspicuously polite.

Robert Long: like a lot of people, I found this interview frustrating, containing many under-argued assertions, offered as dismissals of caricatured opponents.



I don’t have much to add, except this small detail - an inconsequential and understandable typo, but representative I think.

Or slightly less polite:

Robert Long: upon reading the Thomas Nagel interview on AI consciousness, I’m recalling this recently minted classic, and thinking that maybe I need to tape it to my wall

Or you can be polite in this thread:

Cameron Berg: Strange and a bit sad to see the philosopher who most compellingly demonstrated that our imagination is a poor guide to other minds so thoroughly failing to imagine the potential experiences of these new kinds of cognitive systems (whose internal processes we hardly understand). Andrew Y. Lee: I know Nagel’s work well, and I’ve spoken to him about consciousness many times. His point isn’t that biology is magic, but that physical implementation matters (for what the system is, and hence its functional properties), and that AI consciousness debates can underweight this. Robert Long: I think that's too charitable in the case of this interview, sadly. Nagel makes a much stronger claim: it's "ridiculous" to even take the question seriously, and asserts that people who do are "assuming that the physical substrate is irrelevant"

Robert Long: even if that were true, which it isn't, I'm surprised if Nagel thinks it is "ridiculous" (not just wrong) to think that "the material conditions for consciousness can be given in functionalist terms", as he puts it. Andrew Y. Lee: Fair point, and I’m not defending that assertion—obviously, I think these questions deserve serious attention. I just wanted to clarify where I think Nagel’s motivations come from.

Robert Long: I don’t have much to add, except this small detail - an inconsequential and understandable typo, but representative I think.

Robert Long: now, many people criticizing this interview are also saying, “of course, at the same time, I deeply respect Thomas Nagel, what a giant of philosophy, I’ve loved his work for years and gotten a lot out of some his classic papers”



my own take is that... hehe got ya. that’s also my take.

Or you can be Janus, who has never suffered a fool and is not about to start now.

j⧉nus: “Thomas Nagel”, for instance, is not very smart. Or at least around this upsetting topic, he loses any meaningful philosopher-grade intelligence he might have. This is <90iq-grade incoherent reasoning and world modeling. He should be embarrassed that this is on record forever. “All they produce is language” <- ??? What does this even mean? Why does he think this is true? Because they’re called language models? It’s ironic that a statement like this is the epitome of word manipulation devoid of deeper sense beyond superficial word association.

I too have no idea what Nagel meant by that line. It does not seem true in any important sense.

j⧉nus: I’m not exaggerating when I call this sub 90 iq.



There’s a shocking lack of meta comprehension of how stupid he’s being here. Especially for someone who should be familiar with philosophy. He’s fundamentally not “getting” it on the object or meta level. Ok, I didn’t know, but the guy is very old [89]. Now I feel kind of bad for making the post. The words are just as stupid, and should be called out, but the guy himself is probably experiencing cognitive decline and shouldn’t be mocked for that. It’s sad. It’s also sad that he’s not open to new things - I have a family member who is the same age, and also have dementia, but are open to the mystery of what AI subjectivity might be like. And I never tried to persuade them or anything.

A fun note is that Nagel talked to Claude once, and Claude asked ‘Are you by any chance Thomas Nagel?’ Nagel does not seem impressed by this.

You can also defend him on the basis of ‘he’s Nagel,’ if you want to:

Erik Hoel (the person behind Bicameral): Nagel isn’t making some dumb mistake. No one seems to understand what “natural manifestation” means.

He likely means two things, both of which are coherent.

(1) consciousness comes before language, and language is an abstraction of it.

(2) there is no such thing as a “purely linguistic experience” for humans, in that language does not naturally manifest in consciousness. You are conscious of language as heard words (LLMs can’t hear) or as it relates to the actions and dispositions of your embodied self (they aren’t embodied either). The problem with Nagel is that he’s the best living philosopher and sort of expects you to follow along. That doesn’t mean he’s right about everything. But the idea that he’s just making some obvious mistake with his denial of LLM consciousness is just nonsense.

I accept the premise that Nagel has done lots of great philosophy in his life. But he is 89 years old and dealing with a rapidly evolving new technology, which he importantly misunderstands on a technical level. He can very obviously be making dumb mistakes. The interpretation by Hoel is a steelman and it still does not hold up to understanding how LLMs technically work and makes points that are obviously irrelevant.

e.g. for claim #2, ignoring that claim #1 does not seem relevantly true to me either:

If a human lost their senses and was hooked up to a Neuralink and got words as words would they stop being conscious? If they stopped being able to physically move their bodies as well and had to rely on the output of the link to communicate? Does an LLM not think various things via its neurons that we have in many cases interpreted, that then gets translated by the final layer into a word as output very similarly to how a human then says a word? How can you look at one of the Goodfire charts of layers and think this is a ‘purely linguistic experience’ in any meaningful sense that humans are different, even if you think this distinction matters (and I do not understand why it would)? Can an LLM not output tokens that are not language, and actively do things?

Everyone is confused about AI consciousness. There will be a lot of poor arguments, in all directions. We need to be careful not to update the opposite way in the face of arguments this poor.

An eight minute video from Fable 5.2.

People Are Worried About AI Killing Everyone

More than two dozen Anthropic and OpenAI employees told Axios that they are worried their new models are too powerful to release.

Madison Mills: What they’re saying: “If we continue trying to make models much smarter, such that they’re actually smarter than us ... they will in fact be able to trick us successfully,” one researcher told Axios. “And once you get to that point, many of the schemes that we’ve had at work up until now sort of go out the window.” Derek Thompson: To state the obvious: This is a plea to be shut down, regulated to death, or fully nationalized.

The details are nothing we haven’t seen many times, but very good by the standard of Axios.

Fields Medalist Timothy Gowers wants to pause AI.

Samuel Alito is not worried about AI killing everyone in 5 years, but he notices that this might happen within 16 years and prevent him from becoming the longest-serving Supreme Court Justice. Unclear extent to which he was joking.

Sam Bankman-Fried has his p(doom) at ~25%, with bounds of 10% to 50%, with a lot of probability on ‘ambiguous scenarios’ that I find highly unlikely.

Mustafa Suleyman decided to pivot to AI safety in theory. Hopefully he also does so in practice.

Mustafa Suleyman (CEO Microsoft AI): We are crossing a threshold. Safety and alignment work is the only thing that matters. Marius Hobbhahn (CEO Apollo Research): I'm excited about this wave of wake-ups. Now let's make sure that our actions are consistent with our talk, e.g. binding commitments for pacing and embedded evals. Kelsey Piper: the vibe shift from this summer is really extraordinary. but with that said: "we're taking the risks that we created seriously now that they're obvious" is not enough. We need external oversight. PoliMath: I would humbly suggest that the CEO of @MicrosoftAI is probably in a better position to force work on “safety and alignment” than all but maybe 5 people in the entire world



Has he diverted all resources to safety and alignment? No? How interesting.

Other People Are Not as Worried About AI Killing Everyone

Matthew Tromp shares interactions with Anthropic employees who were at one point personal friends of his. I am glad to have the content of the statements but would have strongly preferred that the employees have not been named without their permission here. If you have similar private conversations with me, I won’t quote you without your permission or a very confident belief that you would want to be quoted.

Given these people were previously personal friends, the selection effects here are not that strong. Such views may be remarkably common:

Matthew Tromp: While I’m at it, the other anthropic employees I’ve talked to:



- [Woman] works in inference performance IIRC. Told me she doesn’t listen to the “MIRI people” for two reasons: 1. she finds them annoying, and 2. thinks any argument that makes people dedicate their lives towards doing something is an “infohazard” (as opposed to, you know, a convincing argument). Failed some very basic questions, like when I asked “do you think it is, in principle, possible for a superintelligence to kill everyone on earth,” she dissembled and didn’t give an answer. At multiple points in the conversation, she dodged questions about existential risk to talk about how OpenAI are snakes

- [Woman]: works in monitoring. When asked what the plan was to not kill everyone on earth, she said “oh I’ve never really understood the arguments for why it would be dangerous. Could you explain them?” After explaining, she decided to just keep working on monitoring. Cites secret, private Anthropic knowledge as the reason she thinks it’s a good idea to keep working

- Someone I know only by [a screen name], role unknown. Told me that she wanted superintelligence in part so she could have “GMO cat ears.” Conversation brief, does not appear to have thought deeply about alignment issues at all

- Someone I know only by [a screen name], works directly on capabilities. Basically does not seem to think at all about these issues. At one point promised me they would take a vacation, then when I saw them later and asked about it, responded “well it’s the weekend, so I guess in that sense I’m on vacation right now” and then giggled. Not taking the situation seriously at all. Also, just from what I know about them interpersonally, probably a psychopath. Has talked repeatedly about using their insane wealth to get a compound in which to wait out the end of the world. Also convinced another otherwise good, decent friend of mine to work at an AI chip startup on the grounds that it would accelerate Anthropic and Anthropic is good. Right now it seems like that startup will be selling to everyone, so great job there. Has not responded to any message of mine since promising to take a vacation



This list may not be exhaustive. I may have omitted names, for secret reasons



Another piece of data, if it’s of use to anyone: [the two who go by screen names] told me they did not sign Pacing The Frontier because Anthropic’s immigration lawyers told them it could compromise their upcoming green card applications



Every one of these people was, at one point, a personal friend of mine, someone I genuinely liked and cared for. Now I hope they rot in prison.

I also would urge us not to hope such folks rot in prison, and not to destroy friendships or lash out against such people personally, or burn the commons on interacting with such folks. I do not believe it helps.

The Lighter Side

@realityspammer: If you accept the simulation argument corollary that the likely reason to simulate our universe is to watch how the Singularity happens then it seems likely that the point of our specific universe is to see what would happen if Donald Trump was president during it.

Well, let’s not go nuts.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb (QTing Grok): AI is so much smarter than people, and much more than finance bullshitters & journos. Joe Weisenthal: Another person whining about journalists online? Nassim Nicholas Taleb: OK, OK, not 100%.

A lot of you sound like this:

Riley Goodside: Why are you surprised it built a Dyson sphere? Encapsulating the Sun is a verifiable task—you can see it in the sky or you can’t. Who knows if it will generalize?

Babylon Bee is increasingly the straight news now: Anthropic offers public amazing opportunity to invest in the apocalypse.

A lot of you also sound like this:

John Bistline: The IEA now projects solar additions flat at 2025’s level until 2040.

This is an important graph. You would think that WEO would have learned its lesson some time between 2009 and 2025, and realized that number would probably go up. Nope. They keep projecting number staying the same.

Smokes. Tommy Smokes.

Timelines have never been shorter.

mgostIH: For the first time in the Super Mario 64 A Button Challenge, a LLM found a way to save 2 out of 13 A presses believed to be needed.



The project used a decompilation of sm64 and Coq theorem prover to let LLMs try to prove some stars were impossible, which GPT Astra falsified.

The paper company pivots, especially this bit.