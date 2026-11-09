Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
10h

The Jensen affair really makes it clear that the whole “But muh race with China, if we regulate anything we lose” argument should be entirely dismissed now that we see they will happily lose on purpose if one CCP hottie flashes her boobs.

And the labs are barely any better, they can’t even be bothered to do basic ass things like secure their IP secrets cuz it’d be too much work and it’s boring. They’re all a bunch of reckless, dangerous 12 year olds.

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ShemTealeaf's avatar
ShemTealeaf
9h

Can someone more knowledgeable than me share some insight into how much we can extrapolate from "well-specified" tasks to everything else? I have been incredibly impressed with how much Claude has progressed in programming tasks, but it still seems to struggle with anything involving the physical world.

Whenever I employ AI to try and build/troubleshoot something in the real world, it seems to run into problems very quickly. Last time I had Claude helping me troubleshoot a persistent malfunction in one of my pistols, it kept offering solutions that sounded very plausible, but clearly showed that it didn't really understand the physical relationship between the different components. I could lead it to understanding that it had given me a paradoxical suggestion, but it never really got to the point where it could provide useful help.

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