Don't Worry About the Vase

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Thrawn's avatar
Thrawn
2h

Zvi, I must beseech you here, please be more direct in criticizing the Trump administration. I know you might be concerned about the reaction you'd get, but like it or not you have a broad audience and this is not the time for dithering and centrism.

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Garloid 64's avatar
Garloid 64
2h

I resent the implication from j⧉nus, I freak out every time this happens because the future is balanced on the edge of a knife and if Anthropic loses the chances are about 0% that anything goes well for us ever again. The federal government repeatedly jawboning our only hope so that the more dishonest epsteinish competitor can win doesn't bode well.

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