WAYNE LARSON
Trump is upset that Anthropic won’t let the Pentagon exploit its technical prowess. After all, if Krupp collaborated with Hitler, why won’t Anthropic do the same with him and Hegseth? /s

avalancheGenesis
Deeply Sad! outcome, but at least the worst possible revolver chambers were missed...this time around. I do find it worrisome that in addition to all the damage already priced in from previous actions, the Commander in Briefs spouting off in his usual retarded way turns the "politicize AI" dial further, on both sides really. (Looking forward to the anti-AI #resistance bluesky libs squirm trying to resolve the contradictions here. Entirely possible the free throw gets dropped entirely.) And of course letting MechaHitler anywhere near the Pentagon is just unfortunate all around.

Thanks for being ahead of the news curve with reporting. I do like this blog as a roundup of past events that already happened, but as with covid, the best value proposition is "living on the edge" out ahead of ~everyone else on time-sensitive breaking stuff. Even when it's a sneak preview of unhappy news. Litany of Tarski, grant me serenity...

