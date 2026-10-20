Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Pablo Miralles's avatar
Pablo Miralles
6d

What is Anthropic? A company that has pioneered AI RSI and through it, upended the AI industry and normalized RSI

Frontier AI development is a hazard to us all, and must stop until a certifiably flawless strategy to control frontier models exists. Whether that takes 1 year or 100 is immaterial, and this should be obvious to anyone who takes loss of control seriously

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
6dEdited

I also think Anthropic’s actions make the most sense if what they’re ultimately after is RSI. They talk a lot of bs about safety, which keeps the employees happy, the public confused and the government hands-off. Meanwhile, they are shoveling all their resources into more compute and acceleration, pedal to the metal. And they draft a horrible bill, so if something does pass it won’t be nearly enough to stop them when the critical RSI time comes.

Why they want to do this to our world and their fellow man, that’s the part I can’t fathom…

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