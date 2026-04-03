Don't Worry About the Vase

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Goomphus's avatar
Goomphus
3d

Feels like somebody is going to build it and everybody is going to die tbh

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Gerald Monroe's avatar
Gerald Monroe
3d

Would a fair one line summary be "Anthropic dropped their RSP and wrote a bunch of text that effectively requires them to do nothing but write more text (using Claude of course) periodically".

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