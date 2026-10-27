Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Eskimo1's avatar
Eskimo1
21h

The most concise explanation for Anthropic’s behavior is that they are trying to get to RSI as fast as possible, before society wakes up enough to stop them. They make the minimum necessary gestures towards safety to keep those paying attention just complacent enough. Why on earth they want to do something like this is beyond comprehension, but from my vantage point it seems to be what is actually happening.

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Olivia Horbowy's avatar
Olivia Horbowy
19h

Really interesting post, and I appreciate you sharing the whole dialogue. It’s rare to see a full, authentic conversation from all angles, and it’s a fair question whether the efforts we’re seeing are not just strong but sufficient.

What strikes me is that almost everyone here is debating which national rules should bind Anthropic, while the risks don’t stop at borders. Dario says that ideally the government would make these decisions. But is it safe to rely on one government with a technology that has fully global consequences? The US could, in theory, seize an AI company. Truman couldn’t do it alone (the Supreme Court stopped his steel mill seizure in 1952), but Congress authorised seizures in both world wars. Dario’s own case for export controls is that they let democracies negotiate AI safety agreements from strength, which concedes that the endgame is international.

Kelsey reminds us that Anthropic’s founders started from the premise that no one, themselves included, should be trusted alone with this power. Some AI risks can and should be regulated at the state level. Others, like loss of control, RSI and concentration of power, flow everywhere. For those, we need a body above the nations, and history doesn’t support a normal international organisation where states advocate for their own interests. Show me one that did what it was set up to do once a powerful member objected. We are relying on 18th-century institutions to deal with a technology that has superhuman capabilities. Our mindsets need to catch up, with some detachment from nationalism for certain types of risk. I’d model it on international courts or aviation regulation: independent of both labs and governments, with members chosen by top experts the way a Nobel committee chooses, real teeth, and an exit that costs more than staying. METR’s embedded access is a good start, but it’s still voluntary.

I’ve been thinking about this problem over the last few weeks and posted an essay on it yesterday. I don’t think there is one perfect solution, but I don’t believe there is a better one than a national and a pan-national layer. If anyone has thoughts, I’d love feedback on the points I make in the essay.

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