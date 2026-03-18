Don't Worry About the Vase

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jmtpr's avatar
jmtpr
8h

Everybody who follows Internet censorship bills in Congress (e.g. Section 230 repeal) is aware that these have increased dramatically under the current administration. So I think it's really bizarre to spin Internet censorship as a Biden-era thing, and as something that we don't have to worry about until another Democrat is in the White House. It's an immediate problem right now.

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Anthony Bailey's avatar
Anthony Bailey
4h

> I asked Claude to comment and Claude wrote: “That clause is embarrassingly overbroad. So now we’re both in violation.”

❤️

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