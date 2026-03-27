Don't Worry About the Vase

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Pierre P's avatar
Pierre P
6h

"Anthropic agreed to allow the government seven days to appal." -> I assume a typo on appeal, but it works either way

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boonerunner's avatar
boonerunner
4h

"Oh, and Anthropic posts a bond of $100." That was one of the funniest parts about the injunction.

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