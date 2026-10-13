Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
Oct 13

I don’t understand the sudden inability of many commentators to think probabilistically. “Well, it’s probably not conscious, but it could possibly be conscious” is completely consistent with making some - but not a ton - of efforts to account for such a possibility.

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AnthonyCV's avatar
AnthonyCV
Oct 13

>That puppy is conscious, but you are still allowed to own a puppy and leash it.

Beyond that: Yesterday afternoon I returned a lost dog to its owners. She was skittish, and shy. The moment my wife managed to lasso her with a leash, she relaxed, accepted food and water, sought out pets, gave kisses, and followed commands. Plenty of conscious minds (including some human minds) do, in fact, prefer having imposed structure of some kinds from some sources.

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