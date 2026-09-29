Don’t Worry About the Vase

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Evan's avatar
Evan
Sep 29

> unless OpenAI releases their next Astra or Sol upgrade

Sol 6.1 literally an hour after this was posted. Did not age well.

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[insert here] delenda est's avatar
[insert here] delenda est
Sep 29

I have two observations:

1. what Nate Soares said

2. where did you get the idea that there was a first amendment hurdle to the Florida lawsuit? Usual caveats: I have never studied or practiced US law and only even know about half a dozen US lawyers/judges. But I am willing to bet a lot of money (for me, not for you!) that the US Supreme Court does _not_ think that software programs have first amendment rights.

The software code might be speech, but the lawsuit does not stop them writing code, it just stops them running it. Again, I'm willing to put a lot of money on that running your code is not protected speech.

It may fail, it may even be likely to fail, but I really really do not think it will fail on first amendment grounds.

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