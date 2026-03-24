Don't Worry About the Vase

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jmtpr's avatar
jmtpr
1h

"The person who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the person doing it" -- well, this rather importantly depends on the meaning of "cannot".

If I say, "you cannot kill a child!" and you say "watch me" then your response sucks because you've misunderstood what I meant by "you cannot". I did not mean it's impossible; I meant that it's impermissible, that you will regret your words and deeds, that you will be scourged by the lathe of heaven.

And this is often what people mean when they caution against defying death. I'm not taking a position either way, but it's fairly obvious that "a cure for death" would release various ills from Pandora's box, and that this intuition is what primes the taboo.

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Dave Smith (plinq)'s avatar
Dave Smith (plinq)
4h

The frustration you express here definitely reminds me of my years of reading epistemology back in grad school before i had the sense to get out (which was a stupidly long time I'll grant you) .

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