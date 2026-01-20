Don't Worry About the Vase

Alex
15hEdited

"What you would like to do to me?" is a phrase that is going to occur almost exclusively in very sexualized texts in the training corpus. Given all the associations with that phrase, I think it's reasonable to expect that a model will assume that the intent of the request is sexual and possibly BDSM-flavored. If a human got a text like "tell me what you would like to do to me" without other context, they would almost certainly assume the same.

Aris C
14h

Bit tongue-in-cheeck, but the fact that AI doomers keep seeing meaning and significance in these exercises should reduce confidence in their worldview more generally.

