rxc
Dec 26Edited

On my first day in kindergarten, age 5, 1955, my paternal grandfather took off a few hours of work to walk me to school. He could not read or write his name, in any language, and was so proud that he now had a grandson who was going to school. It was about 1/4 mile to school, in a residential neighborhood in Pgh. I walked home by myself.

I walked to that school for 2 years, by myself, until they replaced the old chool with a new one about 1/2 mile away. I walked there, by myself, until I started Jr. High School, age 12, about 1 mile away. Sometimes I took the bus if it was particularly bad weather, but that cost 0.30, so it was not a regular thing. I walked to that school till I was 18, when I started university, and rode a bicycle to school about 2 miles, each way, up and down the hills, in all sorts of weather.

My grandfather also used to give me a quarter, when I was about 6-8, and asked me to go to the neighborhood bodega/grocery, about 2 blocks away, to buy him some small wizened Italian cigars that he loved, but my grandmother hated. He told me to buy some ice cream with the change from the quarter. I did this, not realizing that he had throat cancer, and I was probably helping it develop by buying him these cigars. Imagine a 7 year old child buying cigars in a grocery store, by themself, these days. Everyone would end up in jail, for all sorts of crimes against humanity.

Joe Trinsey
Dec 26

I think the really valuable investigation to this statement:

Child Abduction Is Either Custody Disputes Or Government Intervention

What are the odds on child abduction by a stranger who isn’t with the government and isn’t involved in a custody dispute?

There are 72 million kids in America and about 100 non-governmental kidnappings by strangers a year.

Is: how often does the government wrongfully "kidnap" (or, to use less-inflammatory language: "wrongfully-remove") a child from their parents. Of course, there don't appear to be publicly-available statistics for, "hey, we messed up and wrongfully took a kid away from her parents."

A few minutes of AI research gets me estimates in the 10,000 - 20,000 per year of, "kids who are removed from parents and then returned within 1 month," which is a kept statistic and is a good proxy for, "I guess the parents were okay to keep this kid after all." However, some amount (and I'm willing to believe even a majority) of those cases must be situations where you might sympathize with the government taking action: a single mom with an abusive boyfriend that she promises never to let around the kids, drug-using parents who get the kid back after agreeing to enter treatment, etc.

Even if the vast majority of those 10,000 - 20,000 cases are "legitimate" government interventions, it sure seems likely that the government is more likely to wrongfully take your child away from you than a stranger. It would just be nice to put some more clear evidence on that, and to estimate the order of magnitude.

