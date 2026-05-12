Don't Worry About the Vase

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Kit's avatar
Kit
6h

There are two facts that I just can’t wrap my head around. First, when a kid complains that 99 percentile SATs don’t get him into an Ivy, someone’s always right there to point out that there just aren’t enough places. Second, we are told that a significant number of Ivy students struggle with the basics of math and can no longer read a book. What’s going on?

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Simon Kinahan's avatar
Simon Kinahan
8h

As a Bay Area public school parent this doesn't jive with my experience of my own kids or our friends and neighbors. I'm sure all the individual stories are mostly true. For example, San Franscisco did stop teaching algebra in middle school, but they still taught it in 9th grade and the other Bay Area districts did not follow suit. But clearly there's exaggeration even in this particular headline item, and something is being missed in weaving this into a narrative of widespread failure. Our kids are fine. They're 1-2 grades ahead in math and they're actually learning the material. Our friends and neighbors kids are fine.

Its worth pointing this out because there is a repeated cycle if dysfunction in these discussions. The worst atrocities of misguided education reformers are inflicted on poor kids in underfunded districts, whose parents are too busy working 4 jobs each to put food on the table to participate in discussions about education reform. We agree, I imagine, that the best thing you can do for those kids is provide a public education that will teach them the material and show that they've learned it. Pretending to teach them so they can pretend to pass tests and pretend to go to college ultimately will do no good. Its presumably these kids and not my neighbors kids who go to UCSD unable to add 66 and 44.

But its overwhelmingly going to be my neighbors who read these articles and push for more acceleration for their kids. While this particular wave of education "reform" is clearly misguided, there was some logic to the impulse behind it. Beyond some point further streaming and acceleration is just selecting for wealth and socio-economic status. The willingness and ability to put your kid in after school math so they can do calculus in 9th grade is a test for leisure time and wealth as well as ability. That's fine, but that kid shouldn't take a spot in AP calculus from a senior whose parents couldn't pay for that additional schooling. You want the majority of public education spending to go on kids who can succeed with help, not on kids who are already guaranteed to succeed.

The risk, what has happened before and still happens in some parts of the country, is that demands for acceleration benefit kids who are already going to do well due to the SES of their parents, and not the kids who have the ability but whose parents don't have the spare time and cash to actively push their education.

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