Don't Worry About the Vase

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Andrew Wright's avatar
Andrew Wright
1h

I think that there is space between always lying to your kids and telling the truth constantly. I lie to them in order to teach them to question whether or not what they hear is the truth, but I try to never let them walk away from a conversation with an actual lie in their heads, especially if it's about anything remotely important. It's like a psychology experiment- you have to debrief if you use deception. If you could never lie at all that ruins so much humor.

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Christine Corbett Moran's avatar
Christine Corbett Moran
3h

I think a lot of this is related to people having fewer kids too. I have 4 and there's no way some of these new norms are logistically possible with a bigger family. My jaw dropped to the floor at that comment that every kid must be supervised in the same room at all times...

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